Barbara Blenner-Buckley

Barbara A. Blenner-Buckley

October 6, 1936 — July 23, 2023 Kingsley

Barbara was born October 6, 1936, Anthon, IA, the daughter of Robert “Scates” and Ida P. (Admire) Lewis. Barbara grew up in the Anthon area graduating from Anthon High School in 1955. She and Eldon Blenner were united in marriage in 1955, they lived on a farm near Holstein, IA for 36 years where they raised their family.

After raising their children Barbara went to college where she earned her degree in nursing, working at Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Holstein for several years. She was a dedicated nurse where she was named Employee of the Year. Her husband, Eldon passed away unexpectedly in December of 1991, after his passing Barbara continued to live on the farm until she and Charles Buckley were married in 1996. They made their home Maurice, IA, Charles passed away in 2014 after his passing Barbara moved to LeMars, IA, and later moved to Kingsley, IA to be close to daughter, Ann Bowman.

Barbara was a member of the LeMars Bible Church.

She is survived by her children, Pam (Rick) Westphal, Larabee, IA, Tim Blenner of Schaller, IA, Robert (Joni) Blenner of Holstein, IA and Ann (Korry)

Bowman of Kingsley, IA, grandchildren, Nick Nate, Nicole, Kelsey, Hillary and Jami, Christine, Andy, Ashlynn, Kaylee, Damon and MaKenna, children of Charles Buckley,

Mary, Ann, Tom (Molly) Buckley.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Eldon and Charles, son, Jerry Blenner, daughter-in-law, Kim Blenner, granddaughter, Kristi Kline, grandson, Jason Blenner, and stepson, Robert Buckley.