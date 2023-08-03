City of Pierson

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AND THE TAKING OF BIDS FOR CITY OWNED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Pierson, Iowa will receive sealed bids until 12 noon on August 8th 2023 at 201 Main St. Pierson Iowa on the following Property with the following stipulations:

712 South St, Sadler Sub Div Lots 23&24 in the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa. The property shall be sold upon the following terms and conditions: within 3 years of the executed contract the purchaser must complete new construction of at least one structure with total improvements to the property having a minimum assessed value of $75,000. The sale will be on contract and warranty deed delivered to the buyer upon fulfillment of the contract.

A public hearing will take place on August 9th, 2023 at 7PM at 201 Main St. Bids will be publicly opened and the sale of the above listed property will be acted on by the Council at the council meeting scheduled for August 9th 2023 at 7PM. Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property. The City of Pierson reserves the right to reject any or all bids on the above property.

Published upon order of the City Council of the City of Pierson, Iowa.

CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA

BY Doyle Struve

Mayor

ATTEST:

BY Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk/Treasurer

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023