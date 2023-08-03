Kereen Swanger, age 75, of Moville, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her residence in Moville. A come and go memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Meadows Country Club of Moville.

Kereen Swanger was born February 17, 1948 in Sioux City, Iowa to Joyce Jensen (Bergstrom) and James O’Connor Sr. She was united in marriage to Dennis Swanger on May 3, 1968 in LeMars, Iowa. They made their home in Moville where they raised their five children.

Kereen worked for Security National Bank in Sioux City and at Hy-Vee in Sioux City. She was involved in youth leadership, was a Girl Scout Leader and was an avid Wildcat volunteer and supporter. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do when she set her mind to it. She was a fun-loving prankster who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Playing Yahtzee and other games with them was one of her greatest joys. She enjoyed golfing and reading and loved taking care of her flower gardens. Kereen was an Iowa Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos fan. In her free time she enjoyed doing anything that involved being creative such as crafts, artwork, and painting. She was a very talented with crochet and quilting and made baby blankets for all of her grandchildren. She was nicknamed as the paparazzi by her daughters-in-law because she loved taking pictures all of the time. Kereen was always welcome at her granddaughter’s daycare helping with everything from meal time, playtime, reading and fun times. At the daycare she enjoyed doing crafts and taking the children to story time at the Woodbury County Library. She was and is loved by all.

She was a proud, happy and amazing mother of five children, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and more to come. She was also a favorite sister, special friend and a very favorite and special auntie to many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Moville, IA; daughter, Angie (Brian) Sleezer of Moville, IA; sons, Jason (Jessica) Swanger of Tucson, AZ, Zachary Swanger of Springfield, MO, Quentin (Colleen) Swanger of Sac City, IA; grandchildren, Justine Sleezer (Kevin Majors), Adam (Brittnie) Sleezer, Hailee Sleeker, Justina, Dylan and Hayden Swanger, Morgan, Kaden and Lauren Swanger, Emma, Abby and Jack Swanger and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jeff (Anita) O’Connor of Kingsley, IA and sister, Becky (John) Miller of Anthon, IA.

She is now reunited with her son, Seth Swanger; her mother and step-father, Joyce and Richard Bergstrom; father, James O’Connor and brother, James O’Connor Jr.; grandson, Ethan Jay Swanger (son of Jason & Jessica Swanger); parents-in-law; and numerous aunts and uncles.