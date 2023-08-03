Moville City Council — July 19, 2023

Moville City Council Meeting

Monday, July 19, 2023

Mayor Fisher calls the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm joins via Zoom; John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Parks motions to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the June Treasurer’s report, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests present include Joe Barnes, Mike Weaver, Stee Maxwell, Pert Powell and Ian Willis.

During Open Forum, Pert Powell and Stee Maxwell gave an update on the repairs needed at the Moville Senior Center. Current estimates to repair and replace the bricks on the exterior are $85,400. They are reviewing their options and looking for possible grant opportunities to cover the expense.

Superintendent Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Interim Police Chief Joe Barnes gave a Police Department update. He has been working on department policy and plans to have it completed and rolled out in September. He updated the council that he has been working on hiring for many months now and continues to do so. He informed the council he is interested in the Police Chief position and has a good candidate in mind for the officer position. Mayor Fisher recommends Barnes for appointment as the Police Chief. Hayworth motions to accept Fisher’s appointment of Barnes for Police Chief, seconded by Malm. Roll Call vote: Hayworth – Aye; Malm – Aye; Conolly – Aye; Parks – Aye. Motion carries. Council recommends the Police Committee work with Barnes on finalizing salary details and officer hiring. Inspector Dave Christensen gives a Code Enforcement update. He has been working on nuisance remediation by sending letters and Official Notices and we are seeing residents make many great improvements. Once the 28E’s are finalized he will start working for the other towns as well.

Pierson and Aurelia have signed and returned their 28E’s after council approval. Hayworth motions to sign and finalize those two agreements, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. The remaining towns are working with their councils on approval and we should have updates on those soon as well.

Council reviews the proposal from Hunzelman Putzier CPA’s LLC to do the next three years of “agreed-upon procedures” review. No other proposals were received. Hayworth motions accept the proposal, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews Resolution 2023-26 End of Year transfers #2. These are being done to zero out the funds for Employee Benefits and Local Option Sales Tax. Hayworth motions to approve the transfers, seconded by Conolly. Ayes motion carries. Council reviews the liquor license application for Dollar General. Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council concerns and comments were reviewed. Hayworth would like to get an update back to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as promised. Will add for discussion on the first agenda in August.

With no further business Parks motions to adjourn around 6:50 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 542,158.52

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 26,043.72

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 677.34

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 26,049.95

TIF LMI TOTAL 366.11

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL..335,929.38

WATER TOTAL 28,197.66

SEWER TOTAL 21,446.84

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,465.89

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 982,335.41

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks: 6/27/2023- 7/20/2023 Payroll Checks: 6/27/2023- 7/20/2023

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 1,276.70

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 199.36

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 942.00

BADGER METER WATER METER SOFTWARE 866.80

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 405.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 3,461.92

CASEY COOKE PHONE REIMBURSE BI ANNUAL..150.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES & MATERIALS..234.90

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 229.38

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,415.22

CLARKS HARDWARE SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 48.73

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION DOCUMENT DESTRUCTION 49.00

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CNTR PARKS – TREES 943.50

ECHO GROUP SUPPLIES 194.31

ELSMORE SWIM SHOP LIFEGUARD SUITS 1,638.61

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIPMENT 5,500.00

AT & T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 580.78

FRANK DUNN CO. ROAD PATCH 949.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO. CONCRETE PROJECT.. 1,345.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 3,099.20

GRAINGER POOL MAINTENANCE 163.32

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO VEHICLE MAINT. 180.88

I & S GROUP PRELIMIN REPORT H20 SYSTEM 2,069.20

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY SOFTWARE ACCESS X2 600.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,208.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 33.30

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,661.06

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 441.45

JODI PETERSON MILEAGE/MEALS/TRAINING 763.28

L.G. EVERIST, INC. STORM SEWER CLEARVIEW 486.17

LEXIPOL LAW ENFORCEMENT POLICY 382.68

LOFFLER COPY MACHINE CONTRACT 811.74

LUMBER PROS LUMBER 213.60

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE MISC. 318.99

MENARDS SUPPLIES 474.20

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 4,139.81

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,886.63

MIKE OFERT PHONE REIMBURSE BI ANNUAL 150.00

NEW COOPERATIVE EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES 950.37

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 678.94

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 44.64

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 174.72

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 262.01

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,075.30

IOWA INFORMATION INC. PUBLICATION 987.87

SIGN PRO PARK SIGNS X3.. 375.00

SIMPCO ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 993.50

SPEEDY ROOTER PLUMBING WASTE WATER REPAIRS SOUTH ST 716.90

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 335.80

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 5,205.50

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 126.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES 541.92

U.S. POSTAL SERVICES PRE-STAMPED ENVELOPES 2,257.85

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 1,979.30

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WEX BANK FUEL 2,416.53

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 850.95

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL FIRE DEPT FUEL 335.58

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 198.50

Accounts Payable Total 76,260.90

Invoices: Paid 21,062.50

Invoices: Scheduled 55,198.40

Payroll Checks 22,501.46

Report Total 98,762.36

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 6/27/2023- 7/20/2023

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 65,417.09

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,780.37

301 CAPITAL PROJECT FUND 891.17

600 WATER 13,996.92

610 SEWER 12,676.81

TOTAL FUNDS 98,762.36

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 3, 2023