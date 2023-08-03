Pamela French

Pamela R. French, age 70, of Moville, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her home in Moville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with Janice Schlotman officiating. A burial will be held at a later date at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.

Pamela Rae French was born May 12, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa to Bernell and Dorothy (Oder) Strohbehn. She was a graduate of Woodbury Central High School in 1971.

She was united in marriage to Steve French on June 12, 1971 and they made their home in Moville where they raised their two children.

Pam was first and foremost a mother and homemaker, but through the years had various other jobs such as at Perts Bar for two years, Carol’s Corner for a year, Terra Chemical for six years and was the owner of Video Express for four years. Above all she was the true MVP of French Farms. In her free time Pam enjoyed decorating, crafting, taking care of her flowers, traveling, watching movies and dancing. She loved watching her grandchildren and attending their sports and dance recitals.

She is survived by her husband, Steve of Moville, IA; daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Chapman of Sloan, IA; son, Jason French of Manilla, IA; grandchildren, Collin and Ava Chapman; sisters, Tara (Tom) Law of Sturgis, SD and Linda (Wesley) Zellmer of Moville, IA.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Bernell Strohbehn and mother, Dorothy Krumweide.