Pierson Council — July 12, 2023

Pierson City Council

July 12, 2023

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday July 12, 2023. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, McQueen, Krier, Bubke. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier to approve all items on the consent agenda with the exception of the animal permit to be moved to the regular meeting for discussion. All aye; carried. Public Forum: Dallas Groen addressed the council regarding his previously approved permit for a fence, the park retaining wall is falling onto his property and he was questioning where the fence could be placed. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to have him work with public works on fence placement, all aye; carried. Loren Schieuer addressed the council regarding a railing for the bridge at the park used for golf carts to get over the creek. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to allow the structure to be built with maintenance provided by Golphstok as long as the organization exists, all aye; carried.

Sheriff report was given by deputy Rose.

Motion by Krier seconded by McQueen to enter into a 28E agreement with the City of Moville with the intention of sharing their building inspector. All aye, carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to not pay the dues to SIMPCO, all aye, carried.

An animal permit for 2 goats located at 806 Front St was discussed. Motion by deny the permit made by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; carried.

Clerk presented a quote on adding 8 valves to the water system, she will try to get another quote along with the loan proceeds remaining and a financial report on paying for the improvements.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk to have the clerk get quotes for 10 Oak and 10 Maple trees and submit the DNR tree grant, all aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve RESOLUTION 2023-14 A RESOLUTION SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING AND DATE FOR SALE OF PROPERTY ON SOUTH STREET, motion seconded by Bubke, all aye; carried.

Council discussed using the basement of the Shelter House by renting out stalls for storage. Quotes and structural reports will be presented at a future meeting.

Cameras at the City Park were discussed. Councilman Krier will figure out pricing and a camera system to present at a future meeting.

City attorney was asked to draft an ordinance regarding burials at private residences.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Bubke carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 3, 2023