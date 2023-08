River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — July 18, 2023

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

07/18/2023 — 6:30 PM

Board Room Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, Board Member

Sharleen Duncan, Vice-President

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June 2023, which will not be approved until after the audit in September 2023. Also approving to pay year end invoices thru June 30, 2023.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

Amend agenda to add item P. FEH architect

B. Minutes of June 19, 2023

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Participation in the Federal School Lunch Program

Approve participation in the Federal Lunch Program for the 2023-24 school year.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Registration and School Lunch Fees

Approve the registration and lunch fees as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Pay Rates for FY24

Approve pay rates for FY24 as presented.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Milk Bids

Approve Kemps milk bid for FY23-24

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Propane Bid

Approve Johnson Propane bid.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Treasurer and Board Secretary for FY24

Approve Tish Evans as the school board secretary and treasurer for FY24.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

I. Certified School Business Official for FY24

Approve Tish Evans as certified school business official for FY24.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

J. Appoint Check Writing Responsibilities for FY24

Approve the school board president and the district treasurer/board secretary for check writing responsibilities for FY24.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

K. Appoint Newspapers for official publications for FY24

Approve The Record, as the newspaper for our official publications for FY24.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

L. Saving Account Responsibilities for FY24

Approve the school board president, district treasurer/board secretary, central office secretary, and superintendent for savings account responsibilities for FY24.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

M. Appoint County Representatives

Approve country representatives for Woodbury as Ted Mammen and Cherokee as Bobbi Dewitt

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

N. Agents and Depositories for FY24

Approve FNB, United Bank of Iowa, and ISJIT as our agent of depositories for FY24 with maximum deposit amounts of $3,000,000.00 for all financial institutions.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting:

Unanimously Approved

O. Appoint District Attorney for FY24

Approve Kristy Latta with Ahlers and Cooney as our official legal counsel for FY24.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

P. FEH Design

Approve FEH Design Contract

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:24pm.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

JULY 2023 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 325.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES MAY 2023 330.07

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER SHOP 218.08

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING JUNE 23 241.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC. ERATE ANNUAL FEE 3,500.00

EBOARD SOLUTIONS SIMBLI FY23-24 0.00

FNB Reversal: RENEWAL POLICY 6A34402 COMM. 0.00

FRONTIER MAY PHONE BILL 508.23

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMM. SCHOOLS OE tuition to college 83,833.28

INGENUITY WORKS All the Right Type 450.00

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE QUICK-START TEACHER TRAINING 7,250.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARD POLICIES REFERENCE SUBSCRIPTION 24 2,625.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICES 2023-24 DISTRICT SUBSCRIPTION RENEWAL 643.88

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. shipping 0.00

KNAACK, DENISE ACCOMPANIST FOR GRADUATION 40.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO PRESCHOOL 36.79

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – CVILLE 89360-19026 9,588.15

NORTHWEST AEA SHARED SOCIAL WORKER 8,927.07

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC Shipping Estimate 0.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING 85 Licenses FASTBRIDGE 23-24 Discount 562.70

RUBICON WEST LLC PREMIUM SUPPORT 4,467.75

RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA RSAI DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP DUES 750.00

SANITARY SERVICES WASHTA SANITARY SERVICES 246.00

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDING SERVICES 96.00

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE BODY REPAIR AND LABOR ON CHEVY EXPRESS 5,919.11

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED WEB LINK HOSTED ANNUAL FEE.11,090.00

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE CONSULTANTS INC BLANKET SCHOOL ACCIDENT INSURANCE 4,207.50

TEACHING STRATEGIES INC IOWA GOLD BUNDLE FOR PRK..461.60

VISA STARBUCKS 417.02

WALMART Summer school supplies 56.14

Fund Total: 146,790.37

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

FNB WORK COMP 23-24 185,173.33

SU INSURANCE QUARTERLY BILLING 25,873.00

TRAVELERS-RMD TRAVELERS WORKERS COMP INSURANCE 0.00

Fund Total: 211,046.33

Checking Account Total: 357,836.70

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CHIZAK, TRAVIS SB OFFICIAL 6-20-23 130.00

COLE, BRIAN SB OFFICIAL 6-20-23 130.00

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECONDARY PRINCIPALS NHS DUES 23-24 385.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 517.23

UHL, JASON JUNE 9, 23 SB OFFICIAL 130.00

WICKSTROM, STAN JUNE 9, 23 SB OFFICIAL 130.00

Fund Total: 1,422.23

Checking Account Total 1,422.23

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

POWERSCHOOL GROUP LLC SCHOOLOGY / ECOLLECT 5,700.00

Fund Total: 5,700.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

APPTEGY THRILLSHARE.. 5,700.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING REFINISH GYM FLOOR HS 3,840.00

EBOARD SOLUTIONS SIMBLI 23-24 6,035.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LLC 17,347.87

FRONTLINE CENTRAL SOLUTION VISA BOWFRONT L DESK 3,280.45

Fund Total: 36,203.32

Checking 3 Fund: 40 DEBT SERVICE FUND

TRUIST GOVERNMENTAL FINANCE JULY 2023 INT 253,287.50

Fund Total: 253,287.50

Checking Account Total 295,190.82

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SUMMER 1,683.92

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SSO 8,529.03

Fund Total: 10,212.95

Checking Account Total: 10,212.95

JULY BOARD BILLS ADDITIONAL

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES art supplies for 2023-24 5,671.42

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPED OE 2ND SEM 46,951.85

CHEROKEE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER YEARLY PHYSICAL 132.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR PAINTERS TAPE 303.02

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE BALANCE FORWARD 28.08

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER RENTAL 241.00

DUNWELL LLC 1-10HP ABB FREQUENCY DRIVE 2,438.46

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS SPED OE 2ND SEM 6,382.02

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIPMENT SHIPPING 614.66

HONSBRUCH, DARRELL 23 PHYSICAL 105.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK JUNE INTERNET 359.65

IOWA INFORMATION INC. LEGAL NOTICES #341201 572.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS ISASP 2022-2023 908.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 10 ADJUSTABLE WRENCH 433.88

KAY L CHAPMAN,CPA PC AUDIT WORKSHOP 125.00

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

LAKESHORE LEARNING MATERIALS, LLC FREIGHT 423.15

MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN CSD TLC 2ND SEM 15,152.14

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. ACE SEAL 413.81

NEW COOP CHEMICAL TAX 1,006.92

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DEF 55 GAL @ 3.15 1,463.00

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Installation And Disposal of old tires 2,568.48

REMSEN UNION COMM SCHOOL TLC 2ND SEM 3,788.04

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA SAI REGULAR MEMBERSHIP 850.00

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY Wooden Applicators 1,193.75

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE WINDSHEILD REPLACEMENT FOR SCHOOL BUS 1,200.96

Tree Health Services INSECTICIDE TREATMENT 1,900.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL 200.00

WASHTA, CITY OF MINIMUM SEWER CHARGE 596.86

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD SPEC ED OE 2ND SEM 8,283.84

Fund Total: 104,442.33

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

FNB CYBER 8,688.56

Fund Total: 8,688.56

Checking Account Total: 113,130.89

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

COWLEY, JASON SOFTBALL UMPIRE ASSIGNOR 125.00

DON’S PRO SHOP SUPPLIES 43.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. freight 5,878.25

HUDL HUDL SILVER ADDITIONAL 1,998.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF TRACK COACHES IATC YEARLY MEMBERSHIP 55.00

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY SHIPPING 544.00

JOSTENS DIPLOMA – REPLACEMENT FOR MISSPELLED NAME 16.85

SAM’S CLUB NACHO CHEESE AND SNICKERS 88.29

Fund Total: 8,748.39

Checking Account Total: 8,748.39

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

GFC LEASING EQUIPMENT LEASING 908.41

MAPPING_STRATEGIES REDISTRICTING PACKAGE 3,256.65

Fund Total: 4,165.06

Checking Account Total 4,165.06

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) LABOR-SERVICE 971.00

Fund Total: 971.00

Checking Account Total: 971.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 3, 2023