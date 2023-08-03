Woodbury Central Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING –

Woodbury Central Community School

Pursuant to Chapters 21 and 298A Code of Iowa, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by Woodbury Central Community School, at 7:30 pm on August 14, 2023 at the Woodbury Central School in the Middle/High School Library. This hearing is on a resolution to expend funds from district’s Flexibility Account for excess TAG expenditures and other general fund expenses. These funds, in the amount of $97,700, were unexpended and unobligated from the Preschool Funds for $12,000, the Home School Assistance Program for $42,700 the Teacher Leadership Supplement for $33,000 and the Teacher Quality Professional Development for $10,000.

All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to Christen Howrey, Board Secretary on or before 2:00 pm August 14, 2023.

Published on order of the Woodbury Central Community School Board of Directors.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 3, 2023