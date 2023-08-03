Woodbury County Extension Report (2022 to 2023)

“Woodbury County Extension

Agricultural Extension District

Published Report – Operating

07/01/2022 to 6/30/2023”

Beginning Balance and Receipts:

Balance: July 1, 2022 $646,837.43

Receipts:

Grant Revenue $78,738.97

Interest Revenue $1,754.31

Other Revenue $3,515.53

Program Fee Revenue..$154,503.08

Property & Other Tax

Revenue $631,244.96

Rental Revenue $275.00

Resale Revenue $1,334.50

Total Receipts: $871,366.35

Total Beginning Balance and Receipts: $1,518,203.78

Disbursements:

Total Disbursements: ($834,759.86)

Net Balance: June 30, 2023

$683,443.92

“STATE OF IOWA – Woodbury County Extension

I, Alan Ralston, Chair, and I, Ladon Wiese, Treasurer of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Council, being duly sworn on oath, state to the best of our knowledge and belief, that the items included in the foregoing Financial Report are true and correct statement of receipts and expenditures of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Fund.

Signed Alan Ralston , Chair

Signed LaDon Wiese, Treasurer

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 24th day of July , 2023.

Kristin L Van Zanten, Notary Public”

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 3, 2023