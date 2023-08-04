Page One — Kingsley Patriots Make Tote Bags By Editor | August 4, 2023 | 0 The Kingsley Patriots 4-H Club is making totes out of old T-shirts to donate to charity. Read Pam Clark’s story on Page One. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Jumbo Breakfast Cookies August 5, 2023 | No Comments » Page 12 — Mike Benjamin’s Compass Plant August 5, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 8 & 9 — Fair King & Queen, Cow Pie Bingo August 5, 2023 | No Comments »