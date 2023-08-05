Pages 8 & 9 — Fair King & Queen, Cow Pie Bingo By Editor | August 5, 2023 | 0 See photos and bios of all the candidates for Woodbury County Fair king and queen (page 9) and read about the new Cow Pie Bingo event put on by the Youth Ambassadors at the fair (page 8) — all in The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Jumbo Breakfast Cookies August 5, 2023 | No Comments » Page 12 — Mike Benjamin’s Compass Plant August 5, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Kingsley Patriots Make Tote Bags August 4, 2023 | No Comments »