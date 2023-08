Maple Valley/Anhon-Oto Minutes — July 19, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Central Office Boardroom, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Schram, Streck, Kennedy, and Hamann

Others: 5 guests

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called meeting to order at 7:00 PM

II. Communications – none

III. Consent Agenda

Motion by Schram, second by Kennedy to approve consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $229,898.72; Management $282,827.94; PPEL $4,583; Activity $29,534.69; Hot Lunch $75,156.73; Infrastructure $70,167.04; Extra&Hourly Pay $146,801.00.

IV. Approval of Annual Reports

A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing

B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports

1. Activity Accounts

2. School Lunch Program

Motion by Streck, seconded by Schram to approve year end reports. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer – Tabled to August meeting.

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1 -Tabled to August meeting.

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207 – Motion by Streck, second by Kennedy to designate Ahlers and Cooney as district council for 23-24 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program

Motion by Streck, second by Schram to authorize participation in Free/Reduced Lunch program for 23-24. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Motion by Streck, second by Schram, to approve the following: Sam Hanson, Maintenance Director; Sherri Yockey, Head JH Volleyball Coach; and Cindy Belson, resignation as special education teacher 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Approval of Elementary, Middle School, and High School Handbooks – Motion by Schram, second by Hamman to approve handbooks. 5 ayes. Motion carried

C. Fundraiser Request – Motion by Hamman, second by Schram to approve Girls’ Basketball Car

Wash Fundraiser to take place in Mapleton and Anthon on August 26, 2023. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Student Insurance Policy

Motion by Hamman, second by Streck to approve student insurance policy premium for 2023-2024. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Appointment of Title IX Designated Positions for 2023-2024 – Motion by Hamman, second by Streck to appoint Andrew Armstead as Title IX coordinator for the 2023-2024 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Facility Upgrades – Motion by Kennedy, second by Streck, to designate $20,000 of infrastructure funds to match $20,000 of committed funds from the MVAO Foundation to make upgrades to furnishings in the high school, middle school, and elementary buildings. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

VI. Superintendent’s Report

VII. Adjourn: President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:04 PM. Board entered exempt session at 8:15 PM and finished at 10:11 PM.

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

