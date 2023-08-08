MVAO School Agenda — August 14, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, August 14th, 2023

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Media Center, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Reports Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills Attachment #3

E. Activity Account Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program Attachment #5

IV. Continuation of New School Year Business

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Enclosure A1

B. Review of Board Policy Updates Enclosure A2

C. IASB Priority List 23-24 Enclosure A3

D. Facilities Project for Athletic Complex Enclosure A4

E. Curriculum Purchase Enclosure A5

V. Discussion Items

A. Superintendent’s Report

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Election of Officers

B. Board Member Appointments:

1. Federal/State Relations Network Representative

2. County Conference Board Representative

C. Fund Raising Activities for 2023-2024

Announcements

A. First day of classes – August 23, 2023

B. Homecoming Week- September 24-September 29, 2023

C. Next meeting – September 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM in Mapleton

Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

