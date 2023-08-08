Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — July 18, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 18, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on July 18, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present; except Mike VanOtterloo. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 7/18/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the 7/11/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve claims from 7/18/23 & payroll from 7/14/2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing for Hinton Drainage District at 10 am. All votes are aye. Motion Carried.

Chuck Vondrak was present and asked about his parcel #23-24-100-008. Kevin Held was present and asked about parcels that he sold to the Hinton School and as to why they are exempt from the special assessment. No other written comments were received by the Auditor prior to the meeting.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 10:15 am. All votes are aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to withdraw parcel #23-24-100-008 from the Drainage District amendment and assessment and to approve Resolution #071823-1.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye. Motion Carried.

Brian Pearson, SRTS Facility/Transit Director and Jenny Anderson, Housing Director of SIMPCO were present to share information regarding SRTS and the Housing Trust Fund.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to approve the Sheriff, Communication Center and Jail report for April to June 2023 as presented by Sheriff TeBrink and Lt. Tami Jorgensen. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Recorder’s quarterly report from April to June 2023 as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Plymouth County Semi-Annual Settlement of Funds as presented by Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for Long Lines for project LC-340801. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 11:24 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-18-23

City of Akron UTILITIES 73.76

Akron Hometowner publications 566.56

Alpha Wireless annual maintenance 2961.00

Anthony Plumbing repairs and parts 513.50

Arnold Motor PARTS 154.94

Bauerly & Langel attorney fees 787.50

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Blue Lake Websites website maintenance 499.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars PIPE CULVERTS..334.25

Erica Brodersen postage 10.65

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 600.00

Carroll Construction PAINT 245.72

Cemcast Pipe & Precast CONCRETE PIPE 381.61

Central Valley Ag EROSION CONTROL 374.50

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES..486.01

Century Laundry Dist dryer parts 154.31

Coast to Coast promo items 763.20

Coconino County Sheriff service fee 80.00

Cole Papers supplies 330.58

Comtech Solacom maintenance agreement 8613.96

Crittenton Center JV detention 1119.50

Culligan Water water conditioner repair 93.25

Cummins Sales and Service east tower generator main 541.04

CWD food supplies 1808.44

Dakota County Court certified judgment 6.25

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Denco Corporation PIPE CULVERTS 50314.83

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 331.69

DeVries Tool & Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 100.00

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 49.00

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Eakes Inc supplies 193.08

Fareway food supplies 315.53

Fedders Marine & RV blank keys 16.00

Stacey Feldman supplies 115.34

Floyd River Materials Hillview aggregate 1075.92

Floyd Valley Hospital FY24 Community Health 38500.00

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 3727.64

Frontier phone 1434.92

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 12957.50

Geo-Comm Corp maint for dispatch software 5451.00

Get Branded 360 t-shirts 678.00

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 119.21

Gordon Flesch Co copies 192.55

Grainger MISCELLANEOUS 1065.94

Growmark FS annual propane contract 2175.00

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Adam Heitritter cell phone allowance 90.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 115.81

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 440.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Horizon Distribution car wash card 50.00

Hungry Canyons Alliance FY 2023-24 dues 5000.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 53.76

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 7210.34

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 438.85

Iowa Information publications 1272.80

Iowa Prison Industries 911 sign/parts 262.24

ISAC registration 500.00

Iowa St Assoc of Co Supervisor FY 23-24 dues 400.00

J & W Tankline fuel 2217.64

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 149.10

Jant Pharmacal Corporation drug test cup 141.25

Jensen Motors service 58.13

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 19529.26

Knife River Midwest ASPHALT CONCRETE 1528.80

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1870.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 649.07

ACE Hardware supplies 10.99

L & D Mowing pioneer cemetery mowing 180.00

City of Le Mars utilities 1376.12

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 286.65

Le Mars Veterinary Clinic USDA tags 4.00

L.G. Everist Inc GRANULAR.. 828.65

Loffler Companies contract 803.31

Mail Services tax statement paper 55.61

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

MCI transfer phone calls 45.44

Menards supplies 401.87

Microfilm Imaging Systems scan & conversion 751.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6985.78

Midwest Honda pump parts 115.20

Midwest Wheel PARTS 327.20

Mike’s Inc fuel 3093.59

Minnehaha Co. Sheriff Service 62.00

David Moller GROUNDS 330.00

Mpire Heating & Cooling HVAC service call 1136.18

Nate’s Glass cabin window repair 207.62

National Pen pens 158.65

Nelson & Rock Contracting construction project 169959.72

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 404.04

One Office Solutions office supplies 112.02

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Kyle Petersen uniform 168.93

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 207.07

Plymouth County Drug Court FY 23-24 allocation 2000.00

Plymouth County Fair Board FY 23-24 allocation 28000.00

Plymouth Co Historical Museum FY 23-24 allocation 20000.00

Plymouth Co Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 49383.65

Plymouth Co Treasurer flex benefits reimburse 2369.59

Plymouth County EMA FY 23-24 Hazmat 120698.00

Premier Communications internet and phone 2562.60

PRIA annual membership dues 60.00

Primebank data processing fee..7.50

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 160.00

Quality Lube Center, Inc service 219.60

Northwest REC power radio 251.84

Red’s Printing printed envelopes 1640.84

City of Remsen UTILITIES 156.96

Ricks’ Septic Service RBWA pumping 450.00

RICOH USA copier contract 20.85

Ritz Chiropractic SAFETY 340.00

Thomas Rohe SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 195.15

Rolling Oil fuel 5208.50

Ruhland Nurseries emerald ash bore treatment 2709.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum EMA truck fuel 29521.22

Sauder courtroom chairs 1208.56

Jim Schmitz rent assistance 300.00

Sherwin Williams paint supplies 57.87

Shred-it shredding 74.77

SIMPCO membership dues 5615.00

Rebecca Socknat IEMA mtg reimburse 163.79

Solutions Kofax software license 556.40

Chris Sonnichsen rent assistance 300.00

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 164.92

Star Tree Care treatment of ash trees 5612.75

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 391.50

Stop Stick Ltd. stop sticks 295.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 239.99

Thomson Reuters West court library contract 1880.18

Total Motors tire repair 114.91

Union County Electric tower 88.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 420.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 257.19

Utility Equipment PARTS 89.92

Van Diest Supply DITCH CLEANING 10098.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 318.73

Verizon phone 536.57

Wagner Auto Supply supplies.. 78.35

WesTel Systems Remsen trunkline 363.29

Wet Nose Rescue Inc. FY 2023-24 allocation 2500.00

Williams & Company FY 2021-22 final audit 3500.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 2593.95

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 10, 2023