Probate — Robert Hagan

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

CASE NO. ESPR020342

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Robert R. Hagan, Deceased, who died on or about April 10, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on July 26, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Robert R. Hagan, deceased, bearing date of February 7, 1985, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Patricia Jo Bollin and Michael R. Hagan were appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: July 27, 2023.

/S/ Patricia Jo Bollin

Patricia Jo Bollin

Co-Executor of the Estate

1034 1st Street SE

LeMars, IA 51048

/S/ Michael R. Hagan

Michael R. Hagan

Co-Executor of the Estate

317 North Main Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

/S/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for the Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

August 10, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 3, 2023

and Thursday, August 10, 2023