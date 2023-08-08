Woodbury Central School Agenda — August 14, 2023
Woodbury Central Community School Agenda
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central Board Room — Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
August 14, 2023
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bill
2. Hearing on Transfer of Funds to Flexibility Account:
3. Approve Transfer of Funds to the Flexibility Account:
4. Visitor/Community Comments
5. Reports
a. Ms. Lambert
b. Mrs. Metcalf
c. Mr. Bormann
d. Mr. Glackin
6. Policies and Procedures
a. New Policies:
i. 402.5 Required Professional Development for Employees
ii. 804.5 Stock Prescription Medication Supply
iii. 804.7 Radon Mitigation
iv. 503.7 Student Disclosure of Identity
v. 507.9 Wellness Policy (Goals)
b. Open enrolled in notification:
c. Open enrolled out notification:
d. Approve DDSDP
e. Accept Handbooks
7. Buildings and Grounds:
a. Act on change orders
b. House Purchase
8. Personnel:
a. Approve Equity Coordinators: Doug Glackin and Kelsey Schramm
b. Offer/Amend contracts
i. Para Professionals
ii. Vocal Music
iii. MS Volleyball
iv. HS Volleyball
v. Elementary Secretary
vi. Junior High Cross Country
vii. Amend Tonya Bauer
viii. Library Consultant
ix. Food Service
c. Group Short Term Disability
9. Co-curricular:
10. Board Items
a. Approve SIAC Committee Members
b. Set adult lunch price at $4.85
c. For the Good of the Cause
11. Adjourn
Negotiations Committee Meeting at 7 pm: Discussion of Nurse/Administration Pay for Teaching
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 10, 2023