Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — July 25, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 07/25/2023 – 07/25/23

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 90.57

Accurate Reporting 500767 Sworn Statements Abdi 890.00

Associates For Psyc 101002 MHMH031117 400.00

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for 1,450.00

Baker Group 104718 ARPA Funds and Form Re 500.00

Bear Creek Archeolo 102461 Phase 1 Cultural Resou 6,351.00

Bomgaars 27646 Shop Tools..644.27

Cannon Moss Brygger 100159 0005 – TH structural p 375.00

Carstens**, Aaron 103530 Clothing Allowance 30.48

Centurylink Shop Telephone.. 161.42

Chesterman CO 321643 9108 – Bottled water 92.60

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,919.61

Concrete Products 54655 9101 – Sealant 221.40

Culligan Water Cond 98620 Water – Luton Shed 28.00

DataWorks Plus, LLC 501006 Armbands 896.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,058.83

Demco Inc 65866 Officeand Book Supplies 201.46

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamps 33.00

Dunwell LLC 103002 9103 – Replace steam coil 6,633.03

Gale 104302 Large Print Book 226.41

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Tire disposal/LS 70.40

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,789.98

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copy overages 333.02

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Steering system repair 2,471.17

Hansen***, James 501098 Spring Conference 2023 185.51

HCI Construction 100239 0005 – TH structural 103,700.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH031522 113.40

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #911 236.53

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 4,331.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 2023 3rd Qtr Admin Fee 3,519.83

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774 472.10

Iowa Drainage District 287782 566.46

Iowa Information, Inc 1757 Legal Publications 2,733.64

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 325.00

Iowa Natural Heritage 118896 Land purchase & fees 78,869.13

Iowa Prison Ind Signs 5,684.20

Iowa State University 122721 Registration for Amick 660.00

Ipers Reg (County)* 120598 Ipers interest adjustment 20.00

ISAC Iowa State Assn 213063 Supervisors Dues FY24 400.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,747.80

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 2,613.96

Jessen Automotive 105818 Tire repair – Kubota RTV 22.99

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Parts #405 37.44

Kusler***, Benjamin 88353 Mileage for Mid Year Conf 212.22

L G Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 496.30

Ladeas***, Athena 102664 Spring Conference 2023 279.38

Lake, Cheryl S. 360 Jury Transcripts to AG 542.50

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 250.00

Liberty Dynamic LLC 501164 K9 expenses 1,894.00

Loffler Companies 500177 HR Lanier Printer Contract 764.43

Lowes Companies Inc 100074 9102 – Plumbing supplies 539.50

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,349.19

Marx Truck Trailer 100380 Parts – Mower trailer 94.87

McDonough, Mark Joseph 501165 Groenhagen K9 11,900.00

Menards 199721 Safety cones, screws 257.03

Meyer Bros. Colonial 159000 ME Transport 2,004.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct 90980-04011/Electric 5,238.30

Midwest Alarm Co In 102416 Emerg Services Skyhawk 1,219.20

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Parts – Kubota mower 134.78

Midwest Turf & Irrigation 161012 Parts-Toro mower #211 27.18

Midwest Wheel Parts #405..1,575.68

Moeller, John JVJV027903 54.00

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Tire Repair #46 35.00

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 General Counsel 1,384.19

Murphy Tractor Parts #417.. 1,695.04

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Meals & Mileage for MidYear Conf.. 118.55

Nelson****, Mark 501081 Mileage Reimbursement 347.15

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Oil 41,411.19

Office Elements 100254 Staples, Tape, Paper 91.35

One Office Solution 104853 Steno books & padfolio 315.74

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #201 185.56

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 545.87

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Maintenance 4,742.25

Pitney Bowes Bank 500888 Postage 272.18

Plumbing & Heating 189296 9102 – 1 1/2” Sharkbite valve 115.87

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #413 258.04

Property Records In 101481 PRIA Annual Conf Reg 395.00

Rasmussen-Owings, Nan L 194523 Office Supplies 26.73

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Printing 274.00

Rohde Funeral Home 500909 ME Transport 953.55

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9103 – Clear main line 447.50

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield Repair 85.00

Schumacher Elevator 207547 9101 – Elevator maintenance..38,586.17

Security National Bank 208797 Outreach & Office Supp.. 2,250.28

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Public Bid 100.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 3,040.59

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck (3) wash 29.97

SIMPCO Siouxland Inc 212625 Membership Dues FY24..6,775.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,741.27

Sioux City Treas (447) 213400 Data Processing 24,005.55

Sioux City Treas (447) 500592 Water – Dust Control 34.00

Siouxland District 218021 Water testing/DPNC 14.00

Siouxland Initiative 231258 TSI Pledge FY24 25,000.00

Sneaky’s Lunch Meeting 309.75

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Oil & filter – Bobcat 209.58

Taylor***, Jeremy 104598 Mileage Reimbursement 31.44

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 26.00

UMB Bank, N.A. 501158 Disclosure Dissemination 500.00

United Healthcare 102482 August 2023 Coverage 650.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones/Hot Spots 252.41

USPCA Region 21 236748 PD1 trials Tadlock 400.00

Vakulskas Law Firm, 104904 MHMH029942 165.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 Proj 6328 5/21-6/17/23 3,430.84

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 5,183.33

Waterbury Funeral Service 100534 ME Transport 250.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 137,638.76

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #405 20.65

Western Iowa Tech 248200 July 2023 TSI EMA Rent 3,666.64

Williams & Company 1766 Professional Services 235.00

Williges LLC 500903 Parking space for Deputy 1,400.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 825.00

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Tower utilities 1,554.02

Ziegler Inc 274129 Danbury Generator repairs 1,301.59

————————————————

Grand Total: 580,520.87

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 10, 2023