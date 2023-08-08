Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 25, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 25, 2023

THIRTIETH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Nelson, Taylor, Ung, Radig, and Bittinger II. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance and Budget Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for July 25, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 18, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $568,562.94. Copy filed.

To lift tax suspension for Donald Perera, 2508 S Paxton, Sioux City, parcel #884706304003. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly Report from April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Nicholas Schmidt, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-14-23, Resignation; the reclassification of April Gardner, Case Manager, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 07-24-23, $67,069.97/year, 4%=$2,579.61/year, Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, 3 year wage increase.; the reclassification of Tayea Kilbride, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 07-24-23, $23.03/hour, 3.4%=$.77/hr, Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 2 to Grade 1/Step 3.; the promotion of Alyse Morris, Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-31-23, $25.57/hour, 6.7%=$1.62/hr, Promotion from Treasurer Clerk II to Legal Secretary III.; the appointment of Genneses Alvarado, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 08-01-23, $21.41/hour, Job Vacancy Posted 6-14-23. Entry Level Salary: $21.41/hour.; and the separation of Kiely Novak, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-01-23, End of Temporary Work. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $23.97/hour; and Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., AFSCME Courthouse: $18.68/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to establish Speed Limit Resolution on Correctionville Road. Carried 5-0.

SPEED LIMIT RESOLUTION

CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD

RESOLUTION NO. 13,648

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County is empowered under the authority of sections 321.255 and 321.285, subsection 4 of the Code of Iowa to determine upon the basis of an engineering and traffic investigation conducted by the County Engineer that the speed limit of any secondary road is greater than is reasonable and proper under the conditions existing, and may determine and declare a reasonable and proper speed limit, and

WHEREAS: Such investigation has been requested and completed and the county engineer has reached an opinion concerning the reasonable and proper speed for the road listed herein,

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the following speed limit be established, and appropriate signs erected at the locations described as follows:

1). Beginning at the US 75 overpass then east to the intersection of Correctionville Road and Buchanan Avenue, a speed limit of 45 miles per hour is established.

Speed limit shall be effective when appropriate signs giving notice of the speed limits are erected.

Passed and approved this 25th day of July 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Pavement Markings — 2023. The bids are as follows:

• Dakota Traffic Services, LLC, Lawton, IA $111,010.00

• Iowa Plains Signing, Slater, IA $208,000.00

• Vogel Traffic Services, Orange City, IA $163,580.00

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the bids. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to award the bid for Pavement Markings — 2023 to Dakota Traffic Services, LLC for $111,010.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894721409027, 825 17th Street. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894721409027, 825 17th Street, to Angela R. Godfrey, for $550.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA:

RESOLUTION # 13,647

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction:

By Angela R. Godfrey in the sum of Five Hundred Fifty Dollars and 00/100 ($550.00) ——– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894721409027

The East one-half (E Ω) of Lot Eight (8) and all of Lot Nine (9), Block One (1), Lawn Ridge Addition to Sioux City in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa

(825 17th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 25th Day of July, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings.

Doyle Turner, 2738 200th St, addressed the board regarding solar energy.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 1, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

