John Lohse

John Gordon Lohse, 82, of Knox-ville, TN, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Saturday, July 8, 2023.

A memorial service was held August 5, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City with Rev. Wayne Gallipo officiating. Burial was in the Westfork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill, Iowa. Arrangements were under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

He was born in Spencer, Iowa, on January 28, 1941, to John George and Hazel Alice (Spangler) Lohse. John graduated from Climbing Hill High School in Climbing Hill, Iowa, in 1959.

He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1958 to 1960. In 1960 he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, serving until his honorable discharge in 1964. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Technology (1967) and a Master of Education degree (1974) from Oregon State University.

Over his career as an educator (1971-2010), John was employed both as a teacher and as an administrator. He served in three schools: Albany High School, Albany, Oregon; Alaska Vocational Technical Center, Seward, Alaska; and Western Iowa Tech Community College, Sioux City, Iowa. John believed so strongly in the power of education to impact lives and was, himself, a life-long learner.

John was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City. During his years as an active member, he served on the Stewardship, Planning, and Finance Committees and Church Council.

John was an avid reader, especially of history. He was a baseball fan and he enjoyed sailing. He had a keen and quirky sense of humor, which he was able to maintain, despite illness, until the very end of his life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to St. John Lutheran Church, Sioux City.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Brenda; daughters Christine Osgood and Robin Vaughan (Mark); grandchildren Alexis Flescher, Jerrid Sargent, Edward Arndt, Bryce Vaughan and Grace Vaughan; great-grandchild Gary Flescher; sisters Phyllis Hayworth and Norma Kohlhof (Nick); brothers-in-law Herbert Smith, Richard Smith (Nancee), Carl Smith, James Smith (Kathy), David Smith (Donna), Bobby Smith, Tony Smith (Cindy), Dwight Smith (Rhonda), Dwayne Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the caregivers of Synergy HomeCare while in Sioux City and caregivers of Right at Home in Knoxville for their dedicated and loving care of John.