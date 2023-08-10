Walter H. Reinholdt, passed away Friday, July 28th at Lawton Senior Living in Lawton, Iowa at the age of 95.

A funeral service was held on August 4, 2023 at noon at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial was held at Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton, Iowa.

He was born on July 20th, 1928 in Remsen, Iowa to August and Anna (Miller) Reinholdt. He graduated from Union High School in 1946.

He was united in marriage on October 15th, 1950 to Violet Harrison. Walt shortly thereafter enlisted in the Sioux City Air National Guard and was an aircraft mechanic. After his enlistment was completed, he and Violet settled in Lawton, Iowa to farm and raise a family.

After he retired from farming, he and Violet were snowbirds and enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona. Walt and Violet would also enjoy playing cards with friends and family, especially 500. You could also find them driving around the countryside, surveying the crops and talking to other farmers. He will be missed by so many.

He is survived by his wife, Violet of Sioux City, Iowa; their three children, Rhonda (Duane) Reeder of Lawton, Iowa , Tim (Sally) Reinholdt of San Clemente, California, and Renee (Jim) Reinholdt, of Saint George, Utah, two granddaughters, Tasha (Tyler) Espe of Mesa, Arizona, and Randi Reeder of Fargo, North Dakota and two great granddaughters Lilly and Lila, and sister Dorthy Rumohr of Rogers, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Harry Reinholdt, Florence Heimgartner, Elmer Reinholdt, and Clarence Reinholdt.