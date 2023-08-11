JoAnn L. Irwin, 89, of Pierson, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Correction-ville Specialty Care, Correctionville, IA.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson, IA. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, at Rohde Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

JoAnn was born November 9, 1933, Pierson, IA, the daughter of Maynard F. & Ella L. (Herbold) Puttmann. She grew up in Pierson graduating from Pierson

High School in1951. She and Alan “Al” Irwin were united in marriage May 23, 1953 at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Correctionville, IA. After their marriage they continued to live in Pierson and raise their family.

JoAnn had an artistic flair and enjoyed ceramics, knitting, crocheting, quilting, crafting; there was nothing she couldn’t make. If she saw something she liked at a craft fair, she would purchase one, take it home and make it. She opened Jo’s Gift Shop in Pierson and also had a ceramic shop in her home where she held ceramic classes. A handmade gift from her was always very special to family and friends who received one.

JoAnn and Al enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home in Pierson and at their cottage at the Lakes. After her husband passed away, she moved to their Lake home for several years and eventually moved to Sioux City. Her family was her world and she cherished her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

JoAnn is survived by her son Timothy (Jennifer) Irwin of Armstrong Iowa, her daughter Becki (Byron) Rippke of Boone, Iowa. Six grandchildren, Nathan (Ashley) Rippke of Ames, Iowa, Jamie (Kyle) Vitzthum of Ankeny, Iowa, Erin (Jake) Nelson of Alta Iowa, Padraic (Kyisha) Irwin of Port Angeles, Washington, Kathleen Irwin of Armstrong, Iowa, Stuart (Ashley) Irwin of Savannah, Missouri. Seven great grandchildren, Elsa and Nase Rippke, Clare Vitzthum, Hayvin and Koraline Irwin, Tate and Blake Nelson. Sister-in-law Donna Puttmann and many other relatives and friends.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister Donna Meylor and her brother Ray Puttmann.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to Salem Lutheran Church.