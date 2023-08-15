Lawton Council Minutes/Claims — August 2, 2023

Lawton City Council

August 2, 2023

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on August 2, 2023 in the council chambers at 315 Ash St. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Nelsen, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Ryan Beardshear, Gregory Gill, Erin Nelson, and Jen Stilwell.

Agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public forum: Gregory Gill from G&K Disposal thanked council and residents for their patience while his garbage truck is under repair.

Sheriff: WCSO Deputy shared there were 10 directed patrols, 10 calls for service, and 3 traffic stops for July. No hours were spent in the Lawton-Bronson school system. Mayor asked if there were officers available for the street dance on August 12th.

Fire: There was no fire report given.

Clerk: Clerk reported attending “clerk school” in Ames and working on daily duties.

Mayor: Mayor reported planning for the street dance and beer garden. Working with a local bar owner to help with bartenders and alcohol procedures. Will block off Ash St. and have city staff monitoring crowd. Friendship Center building updates are almost done. Received a quote for new windows for $7,200.

Public works: Director reported the LB youth football auction will be August 19th at the city facilities building, updates to the Friendship Center and office are going well and almost done and would suggest buying new folding chairs to accommodate the new space. Hayden has been a great addition for the summer and his last day will be August Attorney: Attorney discussed a property that is violating multiple municipal codes. Council directed to compose a letter to the owner to have the issues addressed.

Consent agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the minutes of the July 12, 2023 regular meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the August disbursements and July claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the utility trial balance and accounts receivable reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Liquor License: Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the 5-day Liquor License for the City of Lawton. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Permit: Motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to approve the Special Event Permit for the City of Lawton Street Dance and Open House. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Permit: Motion by Nelsen, second by Saunders to approve the Special Event Permit for the LB Football Auction. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Rental agreement: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the rental agreement with Shane Hunwardsen for the garage space at 101 E Maple. Motion carried with all voting aye. Attorney discussed the terms of the agreement including 1 year term length with the option to renew and tenants required insurance.

With no further business, motion by Otto, second by Saunders to adjourn the meeting around 6:00pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Concluding the regular city council meeting, the public and council toured the city property at 101 E Maple. No city business was conducted.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues 7/2023

AIRGAS FACEMASKS W/ADAPTERS $1,310.80

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING SEWER TESTING $438.25

APEX CROP SERVICES LLC SPRAYER BOOM/HOSE/NOZZLE $1,907.61

BADGER METER ORION ANNUAL CELLULAR UNIT FEE $11.56

BOMGAARS PARK SUPPLIES $204.71

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $40.05

CLARKS HARDWARE TARA WAY FRIDGE $799.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTR CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

CULLIGAN OF PIERSON WATER $18.50

DAKOTA SUPPLY GROUP VALVEBOX/RISER/LID $138.90

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,893.64

FIRE SERVICE TRAIING BUR HMO & FF1- L.O. $100.00

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS PARK ROCK 7/2022 $74.20

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB WATER TESTING $48.50

FRANKS’ ASPHALT INC. PATCH 9 SPOTS/11 POT HOLES/PIN $16,700.00

GILL HAULING, INC. JUNE GARBAGE $6,253.85

HYVEE FIRE SUPPLIES $21.38

IA DEPT OF REV-SALES TAX 5-day LIQUOR LICENSE $24.38

IA LEAGUE OF CITIES FY24 MEMBERSHIP DUES $904.00

IDNR FY2024 ANNUAL WATER SUPPLY FEE $103.76

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $11.70

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY MPI CLERK SCHOOL REGISTRATION $414.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS..$2,270.65

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

LAWTON MOTOR CO HONDA UTV $17,000.00

LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT LIBRARY SHELF SUPPLIES $172.86

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY FRIENDSHIP CTR UPDATES $1,548.34

METCALF LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES $3,697.50

MICROSOFT CORP YEARLY MICROSOFT 365 FEE $99.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $3,994.43

MIDWEST BREATHING SERVICE BREATHING ALR COMPRESS $710.76

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF GARNISHMENT $804.27

SAMS CLUB CC VACUUM $358.90

SBW INC DBA ACE ENGINE MOWER REPAIR & WHEEL FIX $1,585.99

SIMPCO MEMBERSHIP DUES FY24 $621.50

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY OFFICE SUPPLIES $225.88

THE RECORD JUNE PUBLISHING $216.04

TOYNE, INC ISO TESTING $642.50

TREAS ST IA JUNE WET TAX $801.83

USABLUEBOOK WATER TESTING CHEMICALS $388.66

USPS POSTAL STORE STAMPLED ENVELOPE $1,998.55

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $1,844.06

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE & INTERNET $631.02

Claims by Fund: General $41,273.80, Fire $3,082.12, Road Use Tax $18,496.22, Water $9,318.03, Sewer $2,452.12

Revenues by Fund: General $13,168.74, Road Use Tax $10,597.89, Local Option Sales Tax $12,055.89, Street Paving Project $9,278.21, Bike/Hike Trail $18,869.42, Water $19,214.45, Sewer $15,294.81

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 17, 2023