Pierson Council Minutes — August 9, 2023

Pierson City Council

August 9, 2023

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, August 9th 2023. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM all council were in attendance. Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda with the exception of the 2 building permits moved for later discussion, seconded by Saxen; all voted aye; carried.

The public hearing was opened and seal bids opened. One bid was received by Royden Auen for $127.00. No comments against the sale were received and no one present spoke against the sale.

The sheriff report was given 3 calls for service were conducted along with normal directed patrol.

Robert Goeden spoke during public comment. He is the new Ambulance director and has 2 new recruits interested in taking the EMT classes offered this fall.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by McQueen to approve the building permit for 316 Main for a fence all voted aye; carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to deny the permit for 330 Front for a fence until the property is brought into compliance.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Saxen to approve upon proper application the liquor license for the Gas Lantern, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve the tree quote for the grant; all aye; carried.

Motion by Bubke seconded by McQueen to call for the introduction and first reading of Ordinance 186 An ordinance adding section 115.07 Burial of Persons on Private Property. All voted aye, carried. Motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen to waive the second and third reading of Ordinance 186, all voted aye; carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk to adopt Ordinance 186, all voted aye; carried.

Danny Saxen addressed the council regarding Sunset St. He would like the council to put rock down on the top ½ of the street to stop the dirt/mud from running down the street. This is an unmaintained street that started being used when 4th St was closed, with vehicles using the street now it is causing issues down the street with mud filling in the culverts. Motion by Bubke seconded by Krier to purchase one load of large red rock to try to stop the erosion. All voted aye; carried.

Clerk presented the council with a quote for valve exercising and a quote to purchase the machine. Motion by Krier to hire MMS to do the valve exercising, seconded by Bubke, all vote aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve Resolution 2023-15 A resolution to enter into an agreement between the City of Pierson and the Dept of Rev for participation in the state setoff program. All voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to approve Resolution 2023-16 A resolution approving the sale of city owned property. All voted aye; carried.

Council discussed the last 21 meters that need installed, clerk was directed to see if Rachael Fuller would be interested at $20/meter.

Remaining loan funds were reviewed and priorities set. Motion by Saxen, seconded by Bubke to use the funds to 1. Finish the streets, 2 install new valves, 3 replace the manhole on Hillcrest 4 line as much sewer as we can with the remaining funds. (Elm and Front as priority) All vote aye; carried.

Motion by Saxen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve the Annual Financial Report all voted aye carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke to approve the final pay request for the housing program. All voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Krier to approve the training expenses with contracts signed for 2 people to attend EMT training. All voted aye; carried.

Motion by Krier to adjourn the meeting seconded by Sistrunk; carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Claims:

Badger reads $177.11

City of Moville contract cost $267.80

Foundation Analytical testing $104.25

Gill Hauling landfill $1,804.64

Iowa Dept of Rev Wet Tax $397.97

Iowa DNR NPDES permit $210.00

Iowa Information publishing $85.95

Iowa One Call fees $3.80

IPERS pension $1,017.11

Menards door repairs $120.62

MIdAmerican electric $46.08

New Coop propane $72.82

New Coop fuel $291.19

REC electric $57.89

Robert Goeden- reimbursement conference fees $1,639.00

Sanitary Services garbage $7,182.50

Thompson Law Office legal fees $915.00

Unted States Treasury withholding $1,532.32

Wellmark insurance $3,264.52

Western Insurance bond $100.00

WiaTel phone/internet $245.82

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 17, 2023