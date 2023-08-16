Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 1, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 1, 2023

THIRTY-FIRST MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Nelson, Taylor, Ung, Radig, and Bittinger II. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Finance and Budget Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for August 1, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 25, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $773,135.38. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale of parcel #884705480001, 2636 S. Lyons St.

RESOLUTION #13,649

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot One (1), Hayworth’s Meadows 1st Filing, an addition to Sioux City in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (2636 S. Lyons St.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 15th Day of August, 2023 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 15th Day of August, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $437.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 1st Day of August, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale of parcel #894729184020, 1204 W. 3rd Street.

RESOLUTION #13,650

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Three (3) Block Fourteen (14) of Sioux City Davis Addition to Sioux City in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1204 W. 3rd Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 15th Day of August, 2023 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 15th Day of August, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $467.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 1st Day of August, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the Treasurer’s semiannual report for period ending 06/30/2023. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Jonah Kessel, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-25-23. Resignation.; the separation of Cade Gill, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-01-23. Resignation.; the appointment of Stephanie Arroyo, Clerk II, County Attorney Dept., effective 08-02-23, $18.68/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 06-14-23. Entry Level Salary: $18.68/hour.; and the reclassification of Mark Perez, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-21-23, $20.52/hour, 5%=$.97/hour. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (2) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.97/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Frontier communication. Copy filed.

Motion by second by to unobligate the $315,000 for a maintenance storage shed at the new LEC and leave the $315,000 unallocated for FY24 CIP Funds. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the certification of completion of project L-B(B64)–73-97 with Dixon Construction for $289,190.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the certification of completion of project Maintenance Gravel Wright Pit 2023 with Hallett Materials of Wall Lake, IA for $412,500.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive Zoning Commission recommendation for Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments from their May 22, 2023 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments to add solar energy systems (private use) as accessory uses in each zoning district, add solar energy systems (utility scale) as a conditional use in the AP and GI Zoning Districts to the land use summary table, amend the table of contents, definitions, and renumber definitions, and page numbers in the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance.

Will Dougherty, MidAmerican Energy, Tom Treharne, NextEra Energy, Doyle Turner, 2738 200th St, Moville, Leo Jochum, 1691 250th St, Salix, Elizabeth Widman, 1665 220th, Sgt. Bluff, Peter Widman, 1847 Old Highway 142, Sgt. Bluff, addressed the board regarding the ordinance.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the 1st reading on Zoning Ordinance Amendments. Carried 4-1; Taylor opposed.

Reports on committee meetings.

Doyle Turner, 2738 200th St, addressed the board regarding Opioid money and drug court.

Board concerns were addressed.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 8, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

