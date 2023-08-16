City of Correctionville — Public Hearing Notice (517 Driftwood)

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property located at 517 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa:

Lots Two (2), Three (3), Four (4) and Five (5) in Block Two (2), Erwin’s Addition to Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until September 11, 2023, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $15,000.00. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to April Putzier, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., September 11, 2023. The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on September 11, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. at City Hall, City of Correctionville between the top three bidders. The highest bidder on the day of sale will be expected to pay ten percent (10%) of the purchase price on that day and sign a contract for the balance of the purchase price. Buyer shall within 18 months of signing a real estate complete construction of a new commercial structure compliant with city code with the total improvements to the property having a minimum assessed value of $150,000. Closing shall be within 30 days from the date the construction of the commercial structure is complete and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full and the Seller will deliver a special warranty deed to the buyer. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of April 1, 2023. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Possession shall be given at closing.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein.

Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023