City of Kingsley — Ordinance 276 (Unlawful Disposal)

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 276

An Ordinance amending Chapter 105, by adding subsection 105.12 of the City of Kingsley Code.

Be it enacted by the City Council of Kingsley, Iowa.

Section 1. Chapter 105, subsection 105.12 is to read as follows:

105.12 PROHIBITED SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL AT KINGSLEY CITY DUMP. It is unlawful for any individual or entity to dispose of anything other than Landscape waste at the Kingsley City Dump.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: August 7, 2023

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed and approved by the Council on the 7th day of August, 2023.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 17, 2023