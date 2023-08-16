City of Kingsley — Ordinance 276 (Unlawful Disposal)
City of Kingsley
ORDINANCE NO. 276
An Ordinance amending Chapter 105, by adding subsection 105.12 of the City of Kingsley Code.
Be it enacted by the City Council of Kingsley, Iowa.
Section 1. Chapter 105, subsection 105.12 is to read as follows:
105.12 PROHIBITED SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL AT KINGSLEY CITY DUMP. It is unlawful for any individual or entity to dispose of anything other than Landscape waste at the Kingsley City Dump.
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: August 7, 2023
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
Passed and approved by the Council on the 7th day of August, 2023.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 17, 2023