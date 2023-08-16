City of Pierson — Ordinance 186 (Unlawful Burial)
Pierson City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 186
An Ordinance amending Chapter 115, by adding subsection 115.07 of the City of Pierson Code
Be it enacted by the City Council of Pierson, Iowa.
Section 1. Chapter 115, subsection 115.07 is to read as follows:
115.07 BURIAL OF PERSONS ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. It is unlawful for any individual or entity to bury persons on private property within the Pierson city limits, except in a legally registered cemetery.
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: August 9, 2023
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
Passed and approved by the Council on the 9th day of August, 2023.
City of Pierson
By: /s/ Doyle Struve
Doyle Struve, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Jeanette Beekman
Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk
City of Pierson
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 17, 2023