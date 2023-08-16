City of Pierson — Ordinance 186 (Unlawful Burial)

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 186

An Ordinance amending Chapter 115, by adding subsection 115.07 of the City of Pierson Code

Be it enacted by the City Council of Pierson, Iowa.

Section 1. Chapter 115, subsection 115.07 is to read as follows:

115.07 BURIAL OF PERSONS ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. It is unlawful for any individual or entity to bury persons on private property within the Pierson city limits, except in a legally registered cemetery.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: August 9, 2023

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed and approved by the Council on the 9th day of August, 2023.

City of Pierson

By: /s/ Doyle Struve

Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

City of Pierson

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 17, 2023