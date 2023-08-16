Cushing Council Minutes — August 1, 2023

Cushing City Council Minutes

August 1, 2023

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main Street

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten

Absent: Alex Rabbass

Also present: Earl Ellsworth, Brooke Joy

Motion by Joy, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) July 5,2023 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

A1 Heating Park Toilet 235.40

ACS Cameras/Signs 55.97

Bottjen Implement City Repairs 147.90

Builders Sharpening Stihl Saw 486.01

Don’s Pest Control Fire Dept Treatment 52.00

Earl Ellsworth Genie Use 340.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books/SRP 153.96

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 16.50

Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources Permit Fee 210.00

Iowa Information Inc. Publishing 73.57

Iowa One Call Locate Services 3.60

ISG Operator Services 525.00

JP Cooke Dog Tags 80.35

Joy Auto Fire/City Repair Parts 30.64

MCI Telephone 33.68

MidAmerican Electricity 994.12

Municipal Supply Flexnet Annual Support 2150.00

One Office Solution Printed Envelopes 175.65

REC Standpipe Electricity 128.00

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 4061.25

Schaller Telephone Telephone 57.46

SPS Works License Book 25.25

Stevenson Hardware City Supplies/Keys 70.42

Thompson Law Office Legal Services 92.00

Tyler Gebers Cemetery Mowing 800.00

USPS Postage 132.00

Western Iowa Equipment Parts 118.44

Revenues by Fund:

General 8789.18

Library 1200.00

Road Use 1835.00

Water Fund 3703.80

Sewer Fund 3885.00

Solid Waste Fund 1796.50

Fire Fund 2300.00

Total Revenue: 23509.48

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed water leak with Ellsworth. He will continue to search for possible leak locations. Also, discussion on cemetery, mailboxes, sidewalk repair by legion, park damage, lagoons.

Old 20 CDC.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Insurance Values. Council will come up with some figures and clerk will send back to EGR.

General Business

• Street Repairs. Council discussed findings from engineers. Plan to move forward with televising between city hall and legion building.

• Betterment Group. Brooke Joy shared the plans for landscaping around new city sign. The city will help with skid loader and manpower to prep ground and landscape. Plants will be planted this fall hopefully.

• Propane contract. Contracts from Johnson Propane and New Coop were discussed. Motion made by VanHouten to accept Johnson Propane bid, seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 8:08 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr. _________

Attested by: ______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 17, 2023