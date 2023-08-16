Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — August 1, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 1, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on August 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/1/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes from the 7/18/23 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on 7/25/23.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve claims from 7/18/2023 and 8/1/23 & payroll from 7/21/2023 and 7/31/2023. Motion Carried.

Riley Gibson of Summit Carbon Solutions was present to provide a project update on the progress of the CO2 pipeline in Plymouth County and in Iowa; and provided an update regarding the Iowa Utilities Board process.

Tom Rohe was present to discuss the traffic safety application for funds from the State of Iowa for K42 and will present a resolution to the Board for approval at next week’s meeting.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors toured the Plymouth County EMA Building at 10:50 am.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 11:30 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-1-2023

Access Systems copier contract 489.30

Ace Refrigeration freezer repairs 403.68

Noel Ahmann mileage 118.12

Allied Oil & Supply oil 1023.23

Alpha Wireless RADIOS 482.47

Anytime Lock & Key evidence room 167.00

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 7296.00

Bentson Pest Control monthly service 100.00

Bob Barker Co supplies 406.44

Bomgaars supplies 639.81

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 161.90

C & R Supply parts 31.19

Carroll Construction PAINT 245.72

Cole Papers supplies 307.75

Cornhusker International PARTS 168.95

Creative Serv of New England supplies 256.95

Culligan Water water rental 35.00

CWD food supplies 1148.12

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 49.00

Driver & Vehicle Services cert driving record 10.50

Eakes Inc courthouse supplies 2134.27

Electronic Services System ILR conference registration 100.00

Stacey Feldman mileage, cell phone 75.85

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 2007.90

Frontier phone 1174.25

GCC Alliance Concrete PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 3060.00

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 30.00

Gordon Flesch Co copier maint agreement 95.48

Govconnection printer parts 343.12

Groves Emergency Lighting vehicle equipment 7642.30

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 28506.25

Jamie Hauser mileage 70.74

Hobart Sales kitchen door slide 142.28

Peter Holtgrew MEALS & LODGING 54.14

Horizon Distribution wash card 100.00

ICEOO SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 250.00

IMWCA work comp premium 10888.00

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. conference registration 100.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 125.00

Iowa Prison Industries signs.. 117.70

ISAC registration 575.00

ISACA conference expense 75.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 2490.89

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 3343.05

Jim Jones stamps/chair/mileage 590.99

Jamie D. Jorgensen transcripts 177.00

Kellen Excavation PIPE CULVERTS 200.00

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.50

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1870.00

Lampert Lumber parts 89.63

City of LeMars water/sewer 36.95

LeMars Fire & Rescue AED battery and pads 296.79

Lenco Industries Rescue Vehicle 227373.08

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 5872.60

Mail Services mv renewal notices 1074.07

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Menards supplies 240.59

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 44569.20

Micro Technology Services maintenance 2750.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1021.11

Nate’s Glass squad car supplies 200.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1146.21

O.C. Sanitation portable restroom 107.00

Old Castle Infrastructure PIPE CULVERTS 11127.30

Shawn Olson network cables and cords 753.14

One Office Solutions office supplies 69.50

Kyle Petersen K9 supplies 279.99

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 1623.36

Ply Co Employees health insurance reimb. 22128.00

Ply Co Recorder office supplies 28.09

Ply Co Sheriff Service 57.27

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefits reimb 1778.63

Premier Communications phone 149.89

Primebank water 63.00

Northwest REC electric park 2613.12

Richards Construction Hinton Drainage 410941.87

Trudy Seng mileage, meals 146.13

Siouxland Reg Transit System ‘23-’24 contract 34672.00

Solutions Kofax renewal 538.20

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 330.66

Stearns County Sheriff service 70.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Total Motors parts 2783.83

US POSTAL SERVICE postage/NCOA cards 15.60

U.S.P.C.A region 21 certification 150.00

Van Diest Supply DITCH CLEANING 10098.00

Vanguard Appraisals 2024 reappraisal project 230418.30

Verizon phone 374.77

VISA Sheriff misc expenses 801.68

Wagner Auto Supply FILTERS 108.74

Wal-Mart supplies 288.55

Wellmark Annual processing fee 1425.00

Wex Bank fuel 6352.34

Sharese Whitesell Movavi screen recorder 65.90

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 10.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 7686.02

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 17, 2023