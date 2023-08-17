Leave a Comment

Jack Martin Hansen, age 67, of Decorah, formerly of Anthon, IA, was called to Heaven Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his home, surrounded by loved ones after a brave battle with ALS.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 at Christian Life Center 2513 River Road Decorah, IA 52101, with pastor Doug Bryce officiating. Burial will follow at Bluffton Cemetery.

Jack was born September 25, 1955, to Martin and Donna (Waugh) Hansen. On June 10, 1979, he married the love of his life and soulmate, Peg. The couple raised three children and were blessed with six grandsons.

Jack was a very talented carpenter and was self-employed for many years. Family was the most important thing to him and he always put others before himself. He cherished every moment he spent with his loved ones.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Peg; three children Shona (Travis), Shaun (Megan), and Tonya (Billy); six grandsons Ty, Kadin, Paxton, Bentley, Chance, and Logan; siblings Sally, Donny, Marcia, and Wendy; two beloved dogs Red and Koda; and many special family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother (Danny), a son-in-law (Dave) and many aunts and uncles.