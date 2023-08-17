 Skip to content

Pages 8 & 12 — Maria McGowan, Allison Reinking Honored

| |

Read about Woodbury County Fair Queen Maria McGowan, who was named “Miss Leadership” at the Iowa State Fair (page 12), and about K-P senior Allison Reinking, who received the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship (page 8) — all in this week’s Record.

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment