Pages 1 & 9 — New Teachers, School Improvements By Editor | August 17, 2023 | 0 All five local schools (L-B, WC, K-P, River Valley and MVAOCOU) have been busy with facility improvements over the summer. Read Lisa Fouts’ story on page 1, and meet some of MVAO’s new faculty members on page 9. Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 7, 2023 March 29, 2023 | No Comments » Michael “Mike” Henrich March 23, 2023 | No Comments » Doris E. Grasma March 23, 2023 | No Comments » Ron Kilzer January 6, 2023 | No Comments » Dennis Harrington December 20, 2022 | No Comments »