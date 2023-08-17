Page 7 & 8 — Kami Schrunk at Governor’s Charity Steer Show By Editor | August 17, 2023 | 0 Kami Schrunk of Anthon participated in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair. Full story on page 7 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 8 & 12 — Maria McGowan, Allison Reinking Honored August 17, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Chicken Caccitore August 17, 2023 | No Comments »