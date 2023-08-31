Carol Jean Houtart, 83, passed from this life on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Wagoner, OK.

She was born on September 7, 1939 in Kingsley, Iowa to Donald James Bainbridge and Lola May Bainbridge (Wilson).

After completing her early childhood education, Carol went on to further her education at a vocational school where she received her degree as a licensed cosmetologist in Iowa in 1960. She spent several years working at Carol’s Beauty Box as well as Kimbell Insurance Agency, Springdale Arkansas Hospital as an accountant and Morongo Valley School District in California.

A few of things Carol loved was her family and friends, gatherings with those she loved. Her relationship with God, her bible, Scottie dogs, the mountains and her trip to Israel.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Howard Kimbell and Jerry Houtart, parents Ted and Lola Patterson and James & Georgia Bainbridge, son Todd Fulton, brother Bernie Bainbridge, Brian Bainbridge and Danny Bainbridge.

Carol is survived by children William Fulton, Jr and Jane Elizabeth Williams and her husband Anthony all of California. Sister; Penny Bainbridge and son Eli Bainbridge of Omaha, brothers; Allan Patterson and his wife Velia of Maryland, and Jimmy Bainbridge and his wife Starry of Seattle, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Many other loved ones and many angels who loved and cared for her.