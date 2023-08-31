Jeanette “Jet” Lee Kordonowy, 66, born in Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away Friday August 25, 2023.

Survivors include her husband Donald Hodge, Sherburn, MN. Her daughters Maria (Steve) Johannsen, Sioux Falls, SD. Sabrina (Brad) Brown, Pierson, Iowa. Her son Tony (Shannon) Ketelsen, Worthing, SD. Her brother and niece Mark (Esther) and Amanda Kordonowy, El Paso, TX, eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Jet was preceded in death by her parents Jeanne and Marvin and her brothers Russell and Gary.

The family will be holding private services. Please send expressions of sympathy and condolences to Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, IA.