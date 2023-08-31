Randall R. Vaughn, 69, of Correctionville, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at the MercyOne – Siouxland Regional Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Rev. Dr. Eric Z. Sayonkon officiating. Burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Randall Robert Vaughn was born March 26, 1954, in Battle Creek, lowa, the son of Walter and Betty (Seehusen) Vaughn. He lived in Anthon and Correctionville his whole life.

Randy married Sheila McCrea in Cherokee, lowa on Oct. 11, 1982. She passed away in 2000. He married Julie (Juelfs) Lau on September 1, 2012, in Kingsley, Iowa.

Randy was a man of many trades, but his true loves were farming and his animals. He was a man of faith who loved his family and friends. Randy brought so much to everyone’s lives. He will be remembered most for his master storytelling and being the ultimate prankster.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; daughters, Meagan (Jacob) Stowater, Josie (Jake) Berning, and Jenni Lau (Ryan Longwill); sons, Josh Lau (Dr. Kristin Frank) and Jake Lau (Kaitlyn Mead); brothers, Mick and James; sister, Nancy Bogenrief; grandchildren, Brayden, Madison, Payton, Jaxson, and Jayde.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sheila; parents, Walter and Betty (Seehusen) Vaughn; sister Patsy Fick; sister-in-law Marilyn Vaughn; brothers-in-law, Daryl Bogenrief, Shawn McCrea, and Bruce Fick, and one niece Michelle Pitzen.

