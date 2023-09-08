What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Bacon Pecan Pie By Editor | September 8, 2023 | 0 Pam Clark is showcasing the top foods from this year’s Iowa State Fair, including Bacon Pecan Pie. See that column and the weekly crossword on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts September 8, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 12-14 — Fall Sports Previews September 8, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 9 & 10 — Homecoming, New Teacher Interviews September 8, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Kathy Tabke Makes Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame September 8, 2023 | No Comments »