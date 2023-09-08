Leave a Comment

Jacqueline Louise Andrews Frerichs passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023, surrounded by family members. She was the daughter of Omer and Bernice Andrews of Moville, Iowa, and a sister to Loren Andrews of Moville, Iowa and Marilyn Andrews Todd of Kingsley Piersen, Iowa.

She married the love of her life Dennis Frerichs of Lemars, Iowa on July 13, 1958, where they met at Westmar College. They were married 65 years. She was a beloved mother and grandmother to many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents (Omer and Bernice Andrews), sister (Marilyn Andrews Todd), sister in law (Nancy Frerichs Lebo) and son (Scott Frerichs).

She is survived by her husband Denny Frerichs, her daughter Cristan Frerichs Morgan, and all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, several aunts, uncles,nieces, nephews, sister in law, brother in law and cousins.

Jackie was an educator of music, humanities, and life to thousands of students. She was a cheerleader for the Urbandale J-Hawks, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She loved attending Book Clubs, her Friday Early Morning Breakfast (coffee/journaling) group, making cookies for the cheerleaders and band members, treats for the football teams, and all her grandkids’ favorites. She loved decorating for the holidays and spending time with her family.

Jackie and Denny have enjoyed living the majority of their lives in Urbandale, Iowa where Jackie Frerichs was a long time Urbandale Junior High teacher. She was the #1 fan of her husband Coach Denny Frerichs and co-namesake of the Frerichs Football Field at Urbandale High School. They have had the love and support of many people they call friends over the years. These friends shared many memories together with Jackie and Denny and were there to support them and lift them up during the difficult times as well.

Condolences and cards may be sent to Cris Frerichs Morgan at P.O. Box 701 North Liberty, Iowa 52317