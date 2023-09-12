Riley Moore

Riley J. Moore, 23 of Kingsley, Iowa passed away suddenly at his home Sunday, September 3, 2023.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Riley John Moore was born in Sioux City on December 4, 1999, the son of Jason and Doreen (Stoltze) Moore. Riley attended East Middle Jr. High School and then North High School. Riley loved playing football when he was young and also shooting some “hoops” outside of his house.

Riley’s best friend was his dog Cleveland, and he took care of him above everything else. You could also find Riley beating his dad in their two favorite hobbies of playing video games or racing slot cars. Riley also loved playing games online with Ivan Zastrow, Jasun Payne, Brandon Woods and other online friends.

Riley loved his family he was the baby brother of Kourtney and Rebekkah and later a fantastic uncle to Sebastian and Clementine where he would play with them at every holiday. Riley recently moved to Kingsley with his parents where he enjoyed walks with Cleveland and shooting out in the fields.

He is survived by his parents Jason and Doreen, his sisters, Kourtney and Rebekkah, his nephew Sebastian and his niece Clementine, grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Riley was preceded in death by many grandparents and relatives not ready to see him yet again.