Corrine Leekley

Corrine Marie Leekley, 92 of Kingsley passed away, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Correctionville Nursing Home.

Born December 7, 1930, in Oto, Iowa, Corrine was the eldest child born to Joe and Pearl (Dirksen) Dickman. She was raised on a farm in the Danbury area and was admittedly daddy’s girl. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Danbury, Iowa in 1949 and then attended Wayne State College where she met her future husband, Dale Leekley. They were married on September 2, 1952, in Danbury, Iowa, and in this union 11 children were born.

Through the years, Mom was known to be a hard-working wife and mother. She preferred being outside doing chores that included milking cows, feeding her sheep, and tending her large garden rather than working in the house. Mom is also remembered for her wonderful Sunday dinners, special mashed potatoes, home baked cookies, bread, and doughnuts for after school treats and holidays with her homemade pies. Mom was a passionate supporter of her children’s participation in athletics and was often the loudest cheerleader in the bleachers and occasionally offered a critique of the officiating. Laughter did not come easily from Mom, but she enjoyed doing dishes at her granddaughter’s restaurant, teasing the staff, and playing card games.

Mom was a woman of unwavering faith. She attended St. Michael’s Church, was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, served as a Eucharist Minister, and lectured at church. She is often remembered saying “offer it up to God” in times of struggle and stress. Mom was known to be strong, fierce, and stubborn.

Dale passed away August 28, 2015, for the past two and half years, Mom was a resident of the nursing home.

Survivors include, children, Susan (Gordan) Bubke, Pierson, IA, Donna (Bill) Garvey, S. Sioux City, NE, Joe (Julie) Leekley, Pierson, IA, Bill Leekley, Kingsley, IA, Joan (Brad) Collins, Kingsley, IA, Carol (Doug) Wagner, Elk Point, SD, Janet (Shawn) Schreiber, CO. Lisa (Mike) Burr, Marthasville, MO, and Robert (Nikki) Leekley, Kingsley, IA, 30 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Jodie Leekley, Westfield, IA, son-in-law, Lynn Hamil, Remsen, IA and a sister, Theresa Hirst.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale, Daughter, Lori Hamil, son, Duane Leekley, two grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.