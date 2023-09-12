Dennis Cockburn

Dennis Allen Cockburn, 59 of Correctionville, Iowa passed away suddenly on September 4, 2023 at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Dennis was born on September 15, 1963, in Sioux City, the son of Richard and Donna Cockburn. Dennis was a lifetime member of the Correctionville Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Rock-Kee-Union 4-H club for 9 years. Dennis had a passion for motorcycles/ATVs, deer hunting and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dennis became paraplegic in 1992 after a deer hunting accident. He always had a great outlook in life and never let his disability bring him down. Richard and Donna cared for Dennis at home until 2014, when he entered the Correctionville Care Center. He was always active playing cards and board games with his many friends there.

In June of 2023, he moved to Lyons Care Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa to be closer to his family in Harrisburg and Sioux Falls, SD. Dennis quickly formed new friendships and always kept a busy social calendar.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Donna Cockburn and brother Steven (Jamie) Cockburn, all of Harrisburg, SD. Nieces Chantel (Dillan) Sando and Ericka (Camron) Rol, All of Sioux Falls, SD. He was most recently promoted to Great Uncle of Miss Jordyn Lynn Sando, of whom he was very proud. Two uncles, four aunts and numerous cousins.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Richard Cockburn (2019), grandparents Jim and Ethel Cockburn, and Willie and Frances Florke. Four uncles and three aunts.

A private immediate family celebration of life for Dennis is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.