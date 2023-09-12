Gary Munsen

Gary A. Munsen, 77 of Lawton, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 to join his beloved wife Mary.

Per his request, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Gary Ardell Munsen was born on September 21, 1945, in Anthon, Iowa, the son of Harold and Edna (Hayworth) Munsen. He attended rural county school until 1st grade, then attended Bronson High School and graduated in 1963 from the Sergeant Bluff High School.

On August 15, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mary Lockey in Spencer. The couple lived in Sioux City for a few years and in 1972, they moved to Lawton. Gary was a lifelong self-employed truck driver. He was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Gary retired and enjoyed spending his days with Mary. They could be found sitting on the patio having a cold one and enjoying each other’s company.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Shelly (Keith Sanders) Munsen and Jenifer (Brett) Riebesell, son James Munsen, 4 grandchildren, Ashley (Bryce) Prenger, Brandon Riebesell, Caden Riebesell and Alivia Riebesell, great grandchildren, Brantley Prenger, Brooks Prenger and Averly Prenger, and his sister Janice Munsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary and a brother, Harlan Munsen.