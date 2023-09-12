Marilyn Wilson

Marilyn D. Wilson, 85 of Kingsley, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in South Sioux City, NE.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley with Chaplain Bob Dillman officiating. IA. Burial followed at Kingsley Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Marilyn was born September 18, 1937, Lawton, OK, the daughter of Alton E. & LaVerne (Keyser) Miller. She moved to Sioux City, IA as a young girl.

Marilyn Miller married Ronald Ruhrer Sr.. Four children were born to this union. Marilyn was employed by Sunshine Food stores for many years as the cafeteria manager (well known as the donut lady).

Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at her church in Kingsley, IA and making peanut brittle with church members.

Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Tim) Bigham, Robyn (Bruce) Sander, Ron Ruhrer Jr., 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Surviving stepchildren are Brian (Jen) Wilson, Dawn Wilson, Bill (Anita) Wilson and Mark (Rebecca) Wilson, 14 step- grandchildren, and seven step-great grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William, son Raymond Ruhrer, daughter-in- law, Heidi Ruhrer, siblings, Yvonne Brewer, Lauren Varvis and a brother Denzel Miller.