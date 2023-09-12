Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 22, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 22, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on August 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 8/22/2023 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes from the 8/15/2023 meeting. Anderson abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/18/23 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve paying for the refurbishing cost of the Courtroom’s stained-glass windows for $10,512.51 from the General Fund to The Wood Shop. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve a one-year liquor license renewal to Tucker Hill Vineyards, Inc. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 2022-23 Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle reports as presented by Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the Hillview Park maintenance shed project with accepting the estimate of $188,387 from Bohlke Construction; with fall dirt-work on the project to commence in 2023 by the Plymouth County Secondary Road department and for construction of the building to commence in the spring of 2024 as presented by Nick Beeck and Tom Rohe. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to pay for the Hillview Park maintenance shed project from the General Fund in FY 2023-24 with a budget amendment. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 8/9 in Union Township on K64. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to declare the following Secondary Road/County Engineer items & equipment as surplus property for the Staabe consignment auction sale in August 2023: 1974 JD Scraper 760A Tractor, 2000 F150 Ford Pickup, 1986 International Single Axle Truck, 1979 IHC Hydro Tractor, Radial Arm Saw, 80-gallon Air Compressor, aluminum pickup tool box, desk and bench grinder. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 11:04 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 14, 2023