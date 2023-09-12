Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — August 29, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 08/29/2023 – 08/29/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 65.17

AC & R Specialists 501181 EOC Refrigerator Repair 500.00

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4753 – Jail project 1,806.00

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Impeller for fire kestrel 25.99

Baird, Michael D 159067 Westfork Township Book 307.75

Baker Group 500426 4750 – Jail project manage 61,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 460.00

Bauer Built Inc Tire Repair 188.95

Bedrock Gravel Inc 100541 Maintenance Gravel 587,250.00

Bomgaars 27646 Shop supplies & concrete 1,495.95

Boyle, Dennis 105056 Library Board Meeting 41.25

Brandon Deeds Construct 105648 Concrete pad & constr 7,987.00

BrownKnows Design 501089 Design & fabrication 5,075.62

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9103 – 3rd floor AHU 652.00

Canon Financial Serv 40698 HR Lanier Printer Charges 274.14

Certified Testing 500526 4750 – Jail project 9,652.00

Coffee King Roasting Coffee 95.30

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 7,298.74

Cornhusker Int Truck 437 Filters & Parts #501 883.84

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly Online Index/Trf 275.00

Danbury Review 62875 Legal Notice 58.44

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,611.94

Dennis Supply 66052 9103 – Blower motor 151.16

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies 78.15

Dixon Constr Co 68900 L-B(E66)–73-97 180,795.16

Dunwell LLC 103002 9102 – Chiller repair 220.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 10.26

Five Star Awards 104593 Trail sign/DPNC 25.00

Gale Large print books 254.90

GCC Alliance Concrete 102060 Cement 924.00

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Acct #3134-271240/Upcharge 2,242.00

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 4750 – Jail project 29,232.87

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Metering Contract – BOS 0.27

Graffix Inc 105073 Uniforms 10.00

Grell***, Anna Staff Meeting 42.50

Hallett Materials (101952) Cold Mix 2,432.25

Hamann, Julie 500386 Library Board Meeting 30.00

Hassan, Barre 501180 Translation Somali to English 600.00

Hausmann Construction 500656 0005/4750-Jail proj.. 2,135,327.31

Hausmann Construct 501179 0005 – Jail FF&E dishwasher 45,125.00

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 Maintenance; Equipment 276.08

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,099.03

Interstate All Battery 133771 Batteries 21.60

Intoximeters Inc 150081 Household Supplies 125.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98708 Iowa Outdoors magazine 25.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lo 383.50

Iowa Division of Criminal 275479 SOR school 75.00

Iowa Division of Labor 222029 9102 – Inspections (IA) 770.00

Iowa Information, Inc 1757 Legal Publications 1,714.72

Iowan Magazine (B-IA) 119798 Subscription renewal-23 24.00

ISAA 238143 ISAA FALL SCHOOL (JULIE) 975.00

ISACA 251737 Gill-Auditor Summer School 225.00

ISSDA Jail School Clark 925.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #506 577.16

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,058.00

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 764.46

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9103 – Filters 701.00

KMK Apparel & Design 500642 Wearing/Safety Apparel 408.00

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 435.99

Lindblom Services 143600 9101 – Portable toilet 1,300.00

Loffler Companies 500177 B&W copies – 8/19/2023 141.80

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 Circuits- Acct# 0610928 5.00

M & M Printing 147040 Business Cards 55.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 3,153.33

Mail Services LLC 101677 Printing & Postage 3,813.30

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control 158th & Benton.. 4,760.00

Matthias, Susan 99964 Library Board Meeting 25.00

Menards 199721 9101 – Bottled water 126.72

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 August Pre-employment 314.00

Meyer Bros. Colonial 159000 ME Transport 1,252.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 457.14

Midwest Card and Id 104963 Card Machine 5,790.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 2017 SC Morningside 5,880.00

Motorola Solutions 103202 Beast Interface 2023 11,449.06

Mouw***, Jon 9102-Mileage 26.20

Murphy Tractor Filters 2,582.22

National Academies 98469 EMD-Q Renewal Hess 941 110.00

Nelson, Carol 500604 Library Board Meeting 5.31

Northeast Nebr Publ 100448 Homer tower utilities 306.00

Northern Tool and Equipment 500627 Acct #650001/Electric 132.99

Novelty Machine & Service 175801 9103 – Belts 54.14

Oehlerking***, Will 500603 Staff Meeting 22.50

One Office Solution 104853 Ink cartridges 1,893.37

Pathology Medical Service 1859 Autopsy Fees 6,421.28

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Parts #201 335.58

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 23,581.09

Peterson, Kimberly 501096 Library Board Meeting 9.37

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair 350.00

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9103 – Gaskets 58.08

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Envelopes 68.00

Road Machinery & Supplies 978 Filters #930 203.93

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear F block 152.00

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield Repair 536.66

Schieuer***, Jane 105502 Staff Meeting 15.63

Security National Bank 208797 Peterson Travel 19,642.34

Shane’s Glass & More 103260 1500 – Front window 742.00

SIMPCO Siouxland 212625 FY24 County Share Dues 7,253.48

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Data Processing 158,985.21

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts #935 146.17

Sioux Sales Co SM pants 54.95

Siouxland Chamber 235975 Annual Dinner tables 2,000.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9101 – Keys 29.96

Smith***, Randy S. 500667 Lodging & Mileage – Motorgrd 376.76

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 Nine Standard Shipment 106.37

Stinson LLP 501104 4753 – Jail project 1,185.50

Stockton Towing Inc 500505 Shipping Container 3,750.00

Summit Food Service 500010 food 21,507.29

Superior Vision 104058 September 2023 Vision 2,478.16

T & A Truckwash 100970 Janitorial Supplies 391.00

The Sign Shop 105846 DNR ATV Stickers 570.00

Thompson Solutions 231500 9103 – Repair loose connection.. 120.00

TLS the Library Store 105162 Books 437.75

Two Hawks LLC 500673 Electric usage-Snyder 1,427.75

United Healthcare Inc 102482 September 2023 Coverage.650.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 252.41

USPCA Region 21 236748 Sands PD1 Nationals 200.00

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 SERVICE FEES 2,800.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 Cell Phone 380534334 1,667.33

Visual Edge IT, Inc 104794 office supplies printing 299.06

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 94,564.56

Williges LLC 500903 WPS120 – Pat Gill, Aug – June Rent 1,924.89

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commision 545.16

Woodbury Cnty Area 283300 FY24 Landfill Fees 24,851.66

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 435.06

Ziegler Inc Parts #513 1,294.00

Grand Total: 3,525,420.04

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 14, 2023