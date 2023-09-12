Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 29, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 29, 2023

THIRTY-FIFTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Nelson, Taylor, Ung, Radig, and Bittinger II. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Finance and Budget Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for August 29, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 22, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,237,845.75. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Katelyn Hemmesch, Intern, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-28-23. End of Temporary Work.; and the appointment of Charity Allen, Temporary Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 08-30-23, $21.41/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 8-9-23. Entry Level Salary: $21.41/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the new temporary part-time Juvenile Detention youth worker position. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for TRC Capital. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for David Dietrich. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

The Law Enforcement Center construction progress, financial updates, contractor timeline, and county representation on the LEC Authority was discussed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Sioux City and the County of Woodbury, Iowa – 2023 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grant Program Award. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-B(M299)ó73-97 with Dixon Construction for $350,180.94. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve the contract and bond for Pavement Markings – 2023 with Dakota Traffic Services for $111,010.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for pickup truck. The bids are as follows:

Jensen Dealerships, Sioux City, IA $33,149.00

Knoepfler Chevrolet Co., Sioux City, IA $53,849.00

Barry Motor Co., Danbury, IA $36,372.00

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the bids and refer them to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Jeremy Taylor, Supervisor, and Julie Conolly, County Assessor, regarding taxation of solar as a utility for information purposes. Copy filed.

Leo Jochum, Salix, inquired regarding the tax scenarios of solar.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 5, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 14, 2023