Pages 9 & 10 — Sports, New Teacher Interviews By Editor | September 13, 2023 | 0 This week on page 9, The Record continues its series of new staff interviews with Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson. And on page 10, read about volleyball and cross country. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 12 & 13 — Fall Sports Previews September 13, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 2 & 3 — “What’s Cooking?” and Legion Convention September 13, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Made + Found, Quilts of Valor September 8, 2023 | No Comments »