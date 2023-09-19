Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — September 11, 2023

Anthon City Council

September 11, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on September 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM. Council members present: Baldwin, Benson, Kuhlmann and Tony McFarland. Absent: Paul Lansink. Also present: Karen Newman, JoLynne Reimert, Lori Berning, Amy McFarland, Gerald Johannsen and Jeff Collins.

AGENDA: Motion by McFarland, seconded by Baldwin, to approve the meeting agenda removing item. Carried 4-0. Motion carried.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR – MARK NELSON – Mark Nelson – Mr. Nelson introuduced himself to the Anthon City Council and told them some of his committee assignments.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Gerald Johannsen asked if the City had looked into Iowa Grants for any infrastructure grants to help finance the Electrical Project.

POLICE REPORT – The Woodbury Sheriff’s Department updated the council on the recent happenings in Woodbury County. He also reminded residents to keep their doors locked to help prevent thefts.

VELMA BRANT – LITTLE LIBRARIES – Mrs. Brant talked with the council about putting up little libraries to be stocked with her own books. Motion by McFarland to table this until the October meeting. Died for lack of a second. Following discussion motion by Baldwin second by Kuhlmann to approve the installation of the little libraries. Ayes: Baldwin, Kuhlmann, Benson. Abstain: McFarland. Motion carried.

VELMA BRANT – WALKING TRAIL BY RIVER – Mrs. Brant talked about designating a starting spot on the walking trail with signage telling of distance markers from Anthon to Correctionville.

JOLYNNE REIMERT – APPROVE LIBRARY ASSISTANT – BECKY THOMPSON – Ms. Reimert talked with the council about hiring another assistant librarian due to scheduling needs with the other librarians. Motion by McFarland second by Benson to approve hiring Becky Thompson to fill in as necessary. Ayes: McFarland, Benson, Baldwin. Abstain: Kuhlmann. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Baldwin, to approve the consent agenda All ayes. Motion carried. a. minutes of July 10 & 24, 2023 meetings; b. financial reports as filed; c. Approve liquor license renewal for M & M’s Bar LLC d/b/a Oto Pub & Grub; D. allow bills/claims presented with the addition of the Library phone bill and the REC bill when received:

CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON UTILITIES

UTILITIES $2,829.33

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $340.22

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC PARTS $87.95

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $139.62

CENTURY LINK PHONE $164.20

COLLINS, JEFF MILEAGE TO TESTING SITE $140.83

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $768.67

MATTHEW CURTIN

CONTRACT $470.83

DELTA DENTAL DENTAL INSURANCE $184.46

IRS FED/FICA TAX $3,316.13

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA CAMERA RENEW, TESTING, CONF. F $513.51

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB INC ANALYSIS $201.50

GREEN PRO SOLUTIONS CHEMICALS $499.97

HARLAND CLARKE DEPOSIT BOOKS $58.35

HAWKINS INC CHLORINE $10.00

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $207.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM

LEGAL $2,224.25

IOWA INFORMATION MEDIA GROUP PUBLISHING $510.31

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES SMALL CITY WRKSHP $25.00

IPERS IPERS $2,408.87

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC ENGINEERING FEES..$4,531.25

LONG LINES PHONE $257.04

NIPCO VEGETATION CONTROL & 9 SAFETY $488.26

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CROP PROTECTION $210.00

DEBBIE O’CONNELL SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $280.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $520.98

PETTY CASH REFUND-CANCELED SHELTER HOUSE $125.00

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $837.78

REHAB SYSTEM LLC WW JET VAC $10,415.10

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WET TAX $1,720.70

SUANN STINES

SUPPLIES $18.71

TREE HEALTH SERVICES INSECTICIDE TRTMNT – ASH TREES $3,050.00

UMBACH SEED & FEED

LIME $6.25

USA BLUE BOOK

SUPPLIES $275.56

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IA INSURANCE $5,503.09

WESCO SUPPLIES $28,330.00

WIMECA C/O NIPCO

ENERGY $37,569.41

WOODBURY CO SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL $1,659.53

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $1,623.00

Accounts Payable Total ..$116,999.49

Invoices: Paid $51,774.97

Invoices: Scheduled $65,224.52

Payroll Checks $11,451.51

***** REPORT TOTAL *****

$128,451.00

DISBURSEMENT SUMMARY

GENERAL $24,284.51

ROAD USE TAX $3,164.67

WATER $9,237.94

SEWER $16,752.90

ELECTRIC $75,010.98

TOTAL FUNDS $128,451.00

RECEIPT SUMMARY: GENERAL – $23166.33; ROAD USE TAX – $6060.18; LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX – $10369.91; WATER – $16880.97; SEWER – $9039.99; ELECTRIC – $1226093.97.

ELECTRICAL PROJECT – RESOLUTION ADOPTING AND APPROVING TAX COMPLIANCE PROCEDURES REPORTING TO TAX-EXEMPT BONDS – Following discussion motion by McFarland second by Ross approving Resolution 2023-9-558. All ayes. Motion carried.

ALLYSON DIRKSCEN – LEGAL – 500 E. MAIN STREET ABANDONMENT LAWSUIT – Ms. Dirksen talked with the council about the need to dismiss the City’s lawsuit so the United States of America can follow through with their abandonment of the property since they hold the mortgage.

She also talked about filing abandonment on 315 E. Main Street.

RESOLUTION – 2022/2023 STREET FINANCE REPORT – After reviewing the 2022/2023 Street Finance Report motion by McFarland second by Kuhlmann to approve the report as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

PUBLIC HEARING – AMEND 2023/2024 BUDGET – Motion by McFarland, second by Baldwin, to open the public hearing. No comments were received for or against the amendment. Motion by Kuhlmann, second by Baldwin to close the Public Hearing. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by Kuhlmann, second by McFarland to approve the 2023/2024 Budget Amendment. All ayes. Motion carried.

BUILDING PERMIT – 409 ELIZABETH BLVD – FENCE – motion by Baldwin second by Benson to approve the permit as presented in the application. All ayes. Motion carried.

BUILDING PERMIT – 105 E. SOUTHVIEW – FENCE – Following review of the permit applications motion by McFarland second by Kuhlmann second by to approve both permits. All ayes. Motion carried.

SET DATE OF TRICK OR TREATING – HALLOWEEN –The council set October 31, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:30 for Trick-or-Treating.

COUNCIL & STAFF COMMENTS

Council – Nuisance Mowing

Recent Thefts – Make sure doors are locked

PUBLIC WORKS SUPERINTENDENT – JEFF COLLINS – updated the council that he has passed his water treatment and water distribution licenses.

Snow Removal MVAO School – the council will look at the rate charged and revisit at the October meeting.

Water Tower – Code Issues – It has been noted the Water Tower will need to be brought up to code when being painted by changing the venting, ladder and rafters inside the tower as the standards have been changed by OSHA.

Cold Patch – it was decided to order 10 to 15 baqs at $16.50/bag instead of an entire pallet for $800

Skid Loader Tires – motion by Baldwin, second by Kuhlmann, to get three bids for replacement of all 4 tires and to replace with lowest bid. All ayes. Motion carried.

County Road D38 – County Engineer Nahra has told Mr. Collins the City of Anthon is responsible for repairs of D38 through Anthon. Would the City be interested in overlaying D38 through Anthon when the County does their portion of the road? This would be cheaper since the contractor will already be repairing the county’s portion of the road at the time.

Manhole by Post Office – Jeff has received a bid from 10-point from Denison to repair the manhole. If the manhole needs casting $3300 to $2500 without casting. Motion by Kuhlmann, second by McFarland to get the manhole repaired. All ayes.

Bucket Truck – motion by Baldwin, second by Kuhlmann to repair the bucket truck for $$1761.00. All ayes. Motion carried.

Informed the council the pump at the water plant is leaking and will get a bid from Quality Pump for repair.

New cell phone for maintenance man Umbach

CITY CLERK – BRANDT – Resident landscaping – no permit needed

Updating the City of Anthon Code

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Kuhlmann second by McFarland.

