Bronson City Council Minutes — September 12, 2023

Bronson City Council

September 12, 2023

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jeff Keleher, Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, Dave West, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Ryan Beardshear was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. There were 16 calls to service and 1 for the school.

Visitors: Dusty Mathey was present to let the council know that there will be a car show on Wednesday September 20th with approximately 200-300 cars. They will start rolling into town around 3:30 PM.

JoAnn Williams was present. She would like to do a memorial to Doug at the park. A statue of an eagle or a large boulder with a plaque on it was some of her ideas. Discussion was made of naming the park after Doug was brought up. Council discussed the matter and asked the attorney to look into what the legalities would be if they chose to do that. Attorney Beardshear will look into it and get back to the council at next meeting.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present to give his ambulance report but sent the Clerk an email. He will be getting the new rear tires put on the ambulance that the council approved last meeting before winter. Annual service will get done earlier this year due to fuel filter due to be changed. Council brought up discussion on ambulance fees. Some people in town are under the impression that the ambulance is free to anyone living in town. This is incorrect. The cost of buying the used ambulance years ago was $90,000.00. The city has hired PCC as our billing company. They will send the services rendered to the individuals insurance company and what the insurance will not pay is up to the resident to pay. There are many costs involved in an ambulance run, and unfortunately the city cannot absorb all the costs.

Water/Sewer: Nick is in communication with the insurance adjuster on the well project and he is providing information they are requesting. Nick is requesting that Greenslopes come do a second mow of the year of pond property inside outer fence at a bid of $325.00. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West, and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the mowing. During routine valve exercising, a stem broke for a valve in drain field system. Nick will be trying to get this repaired before this winter which might involve some sub-contractor work.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported the bridge and gazebo have been powerwashed and stained. Randy Amick has repaired the handle on the side door at the shelter house. He has not received a quote from Randy on concession stand doors in the bathrooms. Cleaning out culverts in town will not be done till spring. CJ is planning on fixing culvert on 3rd and Elm next week. Lights on the bridge are not working. Councilman West will order rope lights and put them on the bridge himself.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the Aug. 22nd regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

General

1208.92 14141.17

Ambulance

3692.65 1091.45

Garbage

2442.62 4822.81

Road Use Tax

2579.88 1156.44

Local Option Sales Tax

5435.74 1583.33

ARPA

6.70 0.00

Water (operating)

6420.30 7557.62

Water (sinking fund)

3007.97 0.00

Sewer

2759.59 2597.52

Debt Service

1583.33 1583.33

AUGUST TOTAL REVENUE

$29,117.70 $34,533.67

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge informed the mayor and council that the city is getting audited. Last audit was in 2016. Treasurer Junge and Clerk Jessen will be compiling all the information that they are requesting and send it to them ahead of the audit. The auditor will come and spend the day and go through the books with Monica and Lindy.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR SEPTEMBER 2023 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine $334.00

City of Salix pvc pipe $80.31

DSG water well project $494.74

Get Lit lights outside city

hall $2101.47

HAKA LLC lawnmower gas for

park $88.02

Iowa Information Media

publications $126.27

Menards park and streets $133.92

Menards water well project $34.25

Monica Junge reimburse bulletin board for amb $57.99

PCC ambulance billing $250.47

RTI monthly tech $49.00

Sargent Drilling water well

project $16993.00

Siouxland District Health bacteriological $28.00

Wiatel phone bill $159.95

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. More quotes for shelter house footing support: Councilman West did not hear back from the bidder yet so will bring to next meeting.

2. Johnson Propane bid: the city received a bid of $1.44 per gallon. There was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to accept the bid of $1.44/gallon for 2000 gallons. Clerk Jessen called Johnson Propane about the credit we had from last year. They will be using up the credit when they come to fill before winter. They will be sending a contract to sign.

3. ICAP grant: Clerk Jessen needed ideas on what to apply for the $1000.00 ICAP grant. Discussion on getting large screen TV so when ambulance team has their meetings, TV can be used for power points on training and other discussions. Church groups could use it for lessons. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to purchase a large screen TV and wall mount for around $1500.00 for the community hall side.

4. Upcoming election: Mayor for 2 years and 2 Councilman members for 4 years is open. Anyone interested in taking out papers, please contact Clerk Jessen at clerk@cityofbronson.com or leave a message at city hall 712-948-3354. The election will be held November 7, 2023. Papers need to be back to the clerk no later than Thursday September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM.

Anything from Councilman Amick: ballfield needs to be re-seeded. A lot of dead spots. After discussing the matter, Councilman Amick will try and get a hold of someone to see what it would cost to dethatch and drill the seed in before winter.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen – no

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant – no

Anything from Councilman West – no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Beardshear: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:15 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 21, 2023