Correctionville City Council Minutes/Claims — September 11, 2023

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –

September 11, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on September 11, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Ciara Alioth, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Kourtnee Mammen. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE. Mayor Hoffmann asked for a moment of silence and read a message regarding 9/11.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the Minutes of the July 10, 2023, regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Parade Permit. Liquor license for Los Amidos Cabana 2 LLC. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Pastor Eric Sayonkon from Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville introduced himself as the new pastor and is excited to be a part of the Correctionville community.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Rose reported 48 calls/directed patrols for the month of August. There has been an increase in people entering an open garage, so be mindful of locking all your doors. The new county jail is behind schedule so look for it to open later in the year or shortly after.

Pat Langschwager updated the council on the painting of the bicycle line. Waiting for a quote from Precision Stripping. It is roughly 3 miles of paint. The council discussed with Pat the status of the fire hydrant replacement at 9th and Elm. The council would also like to get pricing on stump removal at the cemetery.

Captain Adam Petty reported 10 calls of service for the ambulance, 2 calls for the fire department and one vehicle accident in August. Petty reviewed the changes made to the EMT agreement between new EMT’s and the City. This would make it mandatory for EMT’s to respond to at least 25% of calls once they are certified and continue to volunteer for three years. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to accept the revised agreement. Passed 4/0. Motion by Beazley 2nd by Alioth approving the department to purchase a 1993 Fire Engine from Holstein in the amount of $22,000. The nonprofit will pay a portion and they will sell the 91 Chevy truck as well. The remaining will be taken from Welsch and paid back. Ayes-Beazley, Petty, Alioth. Nays-Dan Volkert. Passed 3/1.

Michael Montino – Woodbury County Emergency Management. Michael was not able to attend. He will reschedule after the first of the year.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2023-42 approving plat of Nelle Bell Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Amanda Goodenow, ISG updated the council on the Business Park Development progress. The fire hydrants are backordered so they will place temporary hydrants so they can move forward with the project and replace them when the new ones come in. The Phase 3 electric was discussed again. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth approving the amendment to the water study contract which adds distribution system modeling to the water project and removes the preliminary investigations phase. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2023-43 approving pay request #2 to SubSurfco, LLC in the amount of $198,312.98 for the Business Park Development. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Dawn McCrea addressed the council regarding stray cats in the city. There has been no resolution since she last approached the council. After a lengthy discussion, it was decided to set traps again and contact the humane society. Clerk Putzier will also research grants for feral cats in communities.

Public Hearing for sale of land – No action taken as there were no bids.

Acceptance of bid for sale of land – No action taken.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty adopting Resolution 2023-44 approving the Annual Urban Renewal Report as presented. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert for Clerk Putzier to accept the lowest bid for the removal of the tree at 2nd and Birch Street. The council wants the stump removed as well. Once the price for that is back, Clerk Putzier can make the decision to choose the cheapest bid.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building Permits issued for September:

Justin & Jacie Pyle, 506 9th Street, fence permit for extending current fence.

Alvin Roggatz, 202 Driftwood Street, building permit for garden shed.

Alvin Roggatz, 710 5th Street, building permit for a lean to shelter.

Mark & Carla Mathers, 625 8th Street, building permit for a garden shed.

Tim McCormick, 512 3rd Street, building permit for a lean to from an existing shed.

Bill (Darrell) & Linda Mathers, 626 8th Street, building permit for a garden shed.

Council member Alioth wanted an update regarding the 13th and Elm replacement of the road. It will be completed once the development park is surfaced. Alioth also wanted to know if the east end of 13th Street will also be torn up to install services for Dixon Construction’s new buildings. Yes, it will have to be partially torn up to install water service as well.

Mayor Hoffmann wanted to update the council on the lights on the highway. Clerk Putzier has been in contact with Avery Brothers Signs regarding the dimness of the lights. She will report back to everyone once they have figured out a possible solution.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

August August

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$42,790.63 $14,194.52

Road Use Tax

$4,796.74 $8,517.61

Lost

$14,169.63

Tif

$152.88

Welsch

$650.00 $394.51

Copeland Fund

$9.55

Cemetery Maint.

$71.48

Debt Service

$3,145.00

Capital Fire Dept

$139,661.00

Ambulance

$26,839.00

Nelle Belle Development

$164,872.36

Water Fund

$5,405.74 $12,098.97

Sewer Fund

$7,021.06 $14,229.82

Totals

$225,536.53 $233,483.97

Vendor/Amount Description

IPERS Ipers $1,971.20

Department Of Treasury

Federal $3,765.27

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Sales Tax Aug 2023 $158.24

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Water Tax Aug 2023 $601.48

SubSurfco LLC Pay Request #1 Business Park $147,823.56

MidAmerican Electric $4,055.65

United Healthcare

Insurance $8,158.63

USPS Postage $203.49

Wendell Brown Deposit Refund 1011 Elm $39.38

Kent Meyer Deposit Refund 710 Hackberry $90.92

ACCO Ladder Tread Pool $216.68

Alex Air Apparatus, Inc

Hose $1,177.14

April Putzier Mileage $146.72

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.64

Badger Meter Inc Beacon Meter Hosting $61.06

Builders Sharpening & Service Subscription $1,052.59

Carter Riedemann Mileage $62.88

City Of Moville August

Inspector $1,711.45

Combined Pool & Spa Strip-

Kwik $186.91

Corner Hardware Supplies $18.97

Correctionville Bldg Center Highway Signs $120.89

Engleson Abstract Co Inc Abstract 212 Ironwood $650.00

Fire Service Training Bureau Ff1 Hmao Training Bogenrief..$100.00

Foundation Analytical Water

Testing $278.50

Hawkins Inc Chlorine $30.00

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering

Fees $24,006.67

IMFOA IMFOA Conference

Putzier $225.00

Jaywil Software Development Support Sept-Aug 2024 $178.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc

Maintenance $1,349.89

Longlines Phone &

Internet $319.46

McKesson Medical Ambulance Supplies $893.09

New Cooperative, Inc

Fuel $1,858.74

Office Elements Supplies $303.24

PCC July Billing 2023 $864.20

Robertson Implement Co

Repairs $144.24

Silversmith Data Yearly

Hosting $1,600.00

Sioux Valley Automotive

Repairs $255.58

The Laurens House of Print

Stamper $16.05

Iowa Information Media Group Publishing $258.16

Utility Service Co Inc Water Tower Maint 4th Qtr 2023 $3,756.45

Visa Supplies $559.74

Woodbury County Solid Waste Garbage Fee Rent Reimb 2024

$2,332.47

Woodbury County Ems Ambulance Assist $2,568.78

Woodbury County Treasurer Tax 517 Driftwood $3,016.00

…………….$217,277.01

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 21, 2023